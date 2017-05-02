Ex-FBI translator marries ISIS fighter she was ordered to investigate, court documents show

- A former FBI translator with top-secret security clearance traveled to Syria in 2014 to marry an ISIS leader she was ordered to investigate, court documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday revealed.

Daniela Greene served two years in prison for lying to FBI officials and sneaking into Syria to marry the top ISIS recruiter, identified as Denis Cuspert, in June 2014.

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Michael McCaul, R-Texas, confirmed to Fox News there was an ongoing investigation into Greene's case.

Details of Greene's bizarre escape from the U.S. and into an ISIS fighter's arms were revealed in redacted 2015 court documents filed in Washington, D.C., which Fox News obtained on Tuesday. CNN reported she now works as a hostess in a cocktail lounge and told the network: "If I talk to you my family will be in danger."

Greene, who is fluent in German, began working for the FBI as a contract linguist and was granted top-secret security clearance in 2011. She was assigned to investigate Cuspert in January 2014 while working at FBI's Detroit division.

