US has not found 'one dollar' of drug lord El Chapo's assets, Mexican AG says

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman in a Jan. 8, 2016 image released by Mexico's federal government.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman in a Jan. 8, 2016 image released by Mexico's federal government.

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman

FOX NEWS
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

FOX NEWS

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman in a Jan. 8, 2016 image released by Mexico's federal government.
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman
FOX NEWS

Posted:May 04 2017 07:08AM CDT

Updated:May 04 2017 07:24AM CDT

MEXICO CITY (FOX News) - U.S. authorities have not been able to find any trace of ill-gotten assets belonging to jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Mexico's attorney general said on Wednesday.

Before he was captured last year and extradited to the United States in January to stand trial, Guzman was one of the world's most wanted drug traffickers and believed to have accumulated a fortune from reigning over his Sinaloa Cartel over many years.

"As of today, U.S. authorities have not found not even one dollar of El Chapo's assets," Mexican Attorney General Raul Cervantes said in an interview with top local broadcaster Televisa.

Mexico has only found minor assets belonging to Guzman, Cervantes said.

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories