Clinton to launch Trump 'resistance' PAC

FOX NEWS - Hillary Clinton is set to launch a new political action committee, Onward Together, to back so-called "resistance" groups who oppose President Trump.

Clinton made headlines earlier this week for her interview with Christiane Amanpour, where she placed the blame for her election loss on James Comey and "Russian Wikileaks." In the sit-down, Clinton also said she was "back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance."

Television personality Rachel Campos-Duffy said that the Democratic Party would be making a mistake if they allowed Hillary Clinton to be an integral part of their resistance and resurgence movement.

"She is trying to get a third shot at the presidency and it's not going to work," Campos-Duffy said on "America's News HQ."

She said that by allowing Clinton to be the face of their movement, the Democrats would be continuing that message, rather than trying to reconnect with working-class voters who flipped sides and voted for President Trump. "This is a huge mistake for the Democratic Party if they allow her to co-opt a resistance movement," she said, adding that it would prove the party "learned nothing" in 2016.

