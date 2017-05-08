Uber will deliver puppies to your home on Wednesday

FOX 32 NEWS - In honor of National Pet Week, Uber hopes to deliver hundreds of puppies to their new homes.

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Uber is teaming up with The Anti-Cruelty Society for a special puppy delivery event. You can sign up to have a puppy from the Anti-Cruelty Society brought to your home, and then you can get to know the dog and play with it for 15 minutes. The goal is match puppies with adoptive families.

The puppy visit and delivery service costs $30.

To request the puppies, you must log onto your Uber app and request “PUPPIES”. In the past, the requests fill up fast so it’s recommended you send a request as soon as the offer begins (11 am).

