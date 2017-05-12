Russian fighter jet comes within 20 feet of US Navy aircraft, official says

(FoxNews.com) - An armed Russian fighter jet flew alarmingly close to a U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flying in the Black Sea on Tuesday — just one day before Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Washington.

The Russian jet came as close as 20 feet to the American aircraft and remained that close for five minutes, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

The Russian jet was carrying six air-to-air missiles under its wings, making this episode “highly provocative,” one official told Fox News

It is very rare for a Russian jet to intercept a U.S. aircraft while visibly armed, officials said.

Read the full story on FoxNews.com.