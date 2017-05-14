'Baby on Board' buttons aim to help pregnant moms find seats on subways

NEW YORK CITY (Fox 32 News) - Pregnant women riding New York City's subway are being offered a new way to shame other riders into handing over their seats.



The MTA is offering "Baby on Board!" buttons to pregnant riders, which they can wear on their coats or bags. The transit agency is offering similar buttons to seniors and disabled riders which read "Please offer me a seat."



The pilot program began on Mother's Day and runs through Labor Day.



Like other transit systems, the MTA already tries to provide disabled customers priority seating. The agency said in a press release that the buttons will help riders understand who needs a seat.



New York City transit riders who would like a button can fill out a form at http://mta.info/courtesy. Other agencies will also be handing out buttons. The buttons are being mailed to riders for free and no documentation is required.