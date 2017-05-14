Bulletproof backpack inserts popular with worried parents

KATY, TEXAS (Fox 32 News) - A Texas body armor company has found a new market: moms and dads worried their children are going to be shot.



Veterans Manufacturing of Katy is selling quite a few bulletproof plates to parents to put inside childrens backpacks.



Company representatives told our Fox sister station KRIV that their bulletproof plates cost $149 and weigh about as much as a book. They slide easily into a child's backpack.



Mom Sherri Nieto told KRIV that the memories of the Sandy Hook massacre haunted her when her daughter started school, and buying the bulletproof plate for the backpack makes her feel a little safer.



"I'm not sure she'll ever understand the real magnitude of it, and I hope she doesn't," Nieto said. "But she knows it's to protect her."



