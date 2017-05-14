Woman who was mad about congressman's Obamacare vote tried to run him off the road, say police

MARTIN, Tenn. (Fox 32 News) - A Tennessee woman accused of chasing a Republican congressman down a highway and then screaming at him was upset over his vote to repeal Obamacare, police said.



Wendi Wright, 35, chased down U.S. Rep. David Kustoff on Monday after a town hall meeting, according to police reports.



Kustoff told officers he driving with an aide and that they pulled off the road because they were alarmed by Wright's driving. That is when Wright allegedly pulled up, jumped out, and banged on their car windows.



Police said they identified Wright after she posted something on Facebook about the incident, according to the Washington Post.



Wright is charged with reckless endangerment and has posted bond.



She is scheduled to be in court on Monday, May 15.

