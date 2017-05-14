GOP, Dems: Trump needs to hand over Comey tapes (if they exist)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Fox 32 News) - Several Republican and Democratic members of Congress said Sunday that if President Donald Trump recorded tapes of former FBI Director James Comey, lawmakers should get to hear them.



"I think it's probably inevitable at this point," said Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). "If in fact there are such recordings, I think those recordings will be subpoenaed and I think they'll probably have to turn them over."



After he fired Comey, Trump had tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no `tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press."



It's not clear if there are actually any tapes or if this is another unproven accusation from the President, much like his claims that former President Obama wiretapped him or that Sen. Ted Cruz's father was involved in the Kennedy assassination.



But members of Congress said those tapes will have to be turned over, if they exist.



"If they exist, Congress needs to get them. If they're not provided willingly, Congress should subpoena them," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), House Intelligence committee ranking member. "And if they're not in existence, if this was yet another fabrication by the president, he needs to come clean about it."



Other Republicans agreed.



"If there are any tapes, they have to be turned over," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). "You can't be cute about tapes. If there are any tapes of this conversation, they need to be turned over. I doubt if there are, but we need to clear the air."

