Chicago inventors of 'Romphims' talk about the new romper for men

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - The next time you hit a summer festival or picnic, you might be confronted by this summer's most unusual new fashion trend: rompers for men.

The inventors call them "Romphims" and they are serious.

"It's very comfortable, good for summer events, summer parties. It makes a statement," said co-founder Chip Longnecker.

The Romphims were invented by "Aced Design" of Chicago. Their Kickstarter had a goal of $10,000 and has already reached $354,000-plus.

The team at Aced says they were sitting around talking about men's fashion and how limited the choices were.

"I personally brought up how much I love a good romper," said co-founder Elaine Chen. "That really got us thinking, 'Why couldn't we create a version for men?'"

Longnecker said the Romphims are meant for men who are willing to try new things.

"It's really just anyone who is open to new experiences and are down to have fun," he said. Longnecker says he's already gotten a lot of attention wearing Romphims at events around Chicago.

"I get a lot of looks and a lot of compliments," he said.