Trump tells Israelis: Arab neighbors in ‘common cause with you' against Iran

Posted:May 22 2017 09:30AM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 09:30AM CDT

FOX NEWS - President Trump, on the second leg of his first foreign trip as commander-in-chief, greeted Israeli leaders in Jerusalem Monday with hopes to lay the groundwork for a peace deal with the Palestinians – saying a “rare opportunity” exists, and the threat posed by Iran is bringing Arab neighbors together toward that goal. 

“There is a growing realization among your Arab neighbors that they have common cause with you in the threat posed by Iran,” Trump said, speaking alongside Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

He said earlier “there’s a great feeling for peace throughout the Middle East,” and suggested a potential warming by other countries toward Israel could be one “benefit” to the long-running tensions over Iran.

“It’s brought a lot of folks together,” Trump said.

On Monday, Trump placed a note in the Western Wall becoming the first sitting U.S. president to visit one of Judaism's holiest sites. Trump stood alone in front of the wall with his hand on it before tucking a note between the cracks.

