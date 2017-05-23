Concert attack: First victims in Manchester blast identified

FOX NEWS - Details are starting to emerge about the victims killed in the bloody attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K.

At least 22 people were killed Monday night, including an 8-year-old girl, in the explosion at the end of Grande's concert. Twelve "seriously injured children" were among the 59 people rushed to nearby hospitals, North West Ambulance Service said.

Investigators said it appeared to be one attacker who detonated an improvised explosive device. The Islamic State terror network claimed responsibility Tuesday morning.

Grande took to Twitter after the explosion, saying she was "broken" and "so, so sorry."

Families and friends have started to identify the victims as the investigation continues.

Georgina Callander, 18:

Callander, described by her friends as an "Ariana Grande superfan," was the first victim identified. Runshaw College, where Callander was a student, confirmed the news on social media in a statement.

"It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College. Georgina Callander was a former Bishop Rawstorne pupil studying with us on the second year of her Health and Social Care course," the school said.

"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss."

On Saturday, Callander tweeted about how "excited" she was to see Ariana Grande perform. Callander met the pop star two years ago during a backstage meet-and-greet at another concert. The fan posted a 2015 Instagram photo of the two with her arms wrapped around the singer.

British star Joe Sugg and YouTube personality Tyler Oakley issued their condolences on Twitter, posting photos of them meeting Callander on separate occassions.

Saffie-Rose Roussos, 8:

Chris Upton, headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, confirmed Roussos' death to Sky News. He said Roussos was "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."

He continued, "News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends."

Her mother and older sister suffered shrapnel wounds but were expected to survive, The Telegraph added.

John Atkinson, 26:

Atkinson was leaving the arena when the explosion occurred on Monday, according to the Manchester Evening News. Friends described Atkinson as "a beautiful soul."

"Sleep tight John Atkinson. Thoughts and prayers with all your family and the other 21 people who lost there lives last night," a friend wrote on Facebook.

Kelly Brewster, 32:

Brewster attended Monday night’s concert with her 11-year-old niece, Hollie Booth, and her sister Claire, 34. She was killed while shielding the young girl from the blast, according to The Sun. She got separated from her family in the chaos following the incident. Hollie broke both her legs and Claire broke her jaw in the attack, their grandmother wrote on Facebook.

An office worker from Sheffield, Brewster had reportedly placed a deposit on a house with her boyfriend the day prior to the attack.

Megan Hurley:

Hurley's age wasn’t immediately released but she but she may have been a student at Halewood Church of England Primary School, according to Metro UK.

Hurley’s family and friends have started a crowdfunding account to raise money for a memorial service in her honor.

“Weʼre raising £3,000 to help fund a beautiful send off for Megan who was taken far too early due to the awful attacks at Manchester Evening News Arena on 22/05/2017,” Helen McDermott, who organized the fundraiser, wrote on the page.

“After such a heartbreaking event where many were killed and injured through such a horrendous act of violence we can do little more than pray for the families who have suffered and hope we are never subject to the pain they must be feeling! RIP to Megan and every other victim,” McDermott wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.