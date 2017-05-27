'Something out of another country': Activists enact mob rule over white privilege, prof says

(FoxNews.com) - A professor said he is facing calls to resign after he disagreed with a group of protesters calling on white students to leave campus for a day.

Activists at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash. demanded that "all white people leave campus" for a "day of absence," Professor Bret Weinstein said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Weinstein expressed his disagreement with the plan in a statement, which led to the activists confronting him on video and demanding he resign.

"They imagined that I'm a racist," Weinstein said. "That has caused them to imagine that I have no right to speak."

Weinstein said the "mob" of activists is protesting perceived "white privilege."

He said the activists blocked campus police from entering the building where they had cornered him.

He added that even after the initial incident, college president Dr. George Bridges has ordered police to stand down from any action against the activists.

"This is something out of another country," Carlson said.

