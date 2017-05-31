TMZ: Barron Trump thought Kathy Griffin's beheaded Trump image was his dad

(TMZ.com) - Barron Trump was watching television Tuesday when Kathy Griffin's photo appeared on the screen, and his initial reaction was that something terrible happened to his father.

Trump family sources tell us Barron was in front of the TV watching a show when the news came on and he saw the bloody, beheaded image. We're told he panicked and screamed, "Mommy, Mommy!"

As it was put to us, "He's 11. He doesn't know who Kathy Griffin is and the head she was holding resembled his dad."

President Trump blasted Griffin for posing with the head, saying, Barron was having a hard time dealing with it.

Griffin has apologized.

