City officials to vote on banning plastic straws

(FoxNews.com) - Could this be the last straw for one California city?

Officials in Berkeley, Calif. introduced an ordinance Tuesday that would ban plastic straws at restaurants and coffee shops throughout the Bay Area city because of their "detrimental effect" on the environment, KPIX reports.

The three City Council members who co-sponsored the ordinance want restaurants and coffee shops to use biodegradable plastic-alternatives, such as corn or paper, according to KPIX.

The city has pushed for similar bans in the past, previously moving to prohibit single-use plastic bags.

The plastic straw ban is just one step as part of a larger move by the city to reach a Zero Waste Goal by 2020, according to SF Gate.

