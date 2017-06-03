$8 bottle of wine from Aldi named one of the world's best

LONDON (Fox 32 News) An $8 bottle of wine from Aldi has been named one of the best in the world.



The Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rosé 2016 took the honor at the International Wine Challenge's Great Value Awards.



It was named best rose under $10.



Judges said in tasting notes they enjoyed "ripe summer stone fruits with a generous acid palate and a crisp, bright finish."



The wine is made from grenache, cinsault, and syrah grapes and produced by Jules Wines.



You can see the complete list of winners here.