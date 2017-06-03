Chaos, police near London Bridge after van reportedly crashes into pedestrians

LONDON (Fox 32 News) - There was chaos near London Bridge on Saturday night when a van reportedly mowed into pedestrians, and some witnesses say other victims had been stabbed.

There was a huge police presence near London Bridge and near the popular Borough Market, which is a large indoor area that includes dozens of restaurant and farmer's market stalls.

Some witnesses say that they saw police shooting at suspects.

The Sun reported that some victims had been stabbed and shot. That information had not been confirmed.

Three underground stations in the area have been shut down.

London Bridge station was shut down.