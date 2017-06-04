London tourists and British natives arriving in Chicago concerned about security

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A day after the deadly terror attacks in London, some Britons living in Chicago and travelers just arriving here from London said they are worried another attack in a crowded public place is imminent.

"It's really scary to know that you were just in a place and it could've happened to you or someone that you love," said Kelsey Hunt, who was in Manchester when a terrorist attacked an Ariana Grande concert and in London on Saturday night. She said the attacks have made people jumpy.

"Somebody dropped their phone on a platform. It was just sort of a bang, and it sounded kind of scary and there was quite a reaction from people around because they didn't know what was happening," Hunt said.

Marjory D'Silva, of Chicago, was close to London Bridge when the attacks happened.

"It breaks your heart to think of people going through that and I got a lot of phone calls from people int the states, saying , 'Are you ok?' It's scary."

Despite the increased anxiety, travelers said they did not notice any additional security at Heathrow Airport.

"I expected that this morning," said Richard Godwin, of London. "So I turned up at Heathrow early. I didn't really see any heightened security." :

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said there is not any known threat to the United States.