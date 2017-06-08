5-year-old boy celebrating birthday hit in head by stray bullet

FOX 32 NEWS - Police say a 5-year-old New York boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet on his birthday Monday evening.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in Morrisania outside of a building located at 1138 Washington Avenue.

Jaheem Hunter, 5, was walking out of the building with his dad, police say, when he was caught in the crossfire of a nearby shooting.

Hunter was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No one is in custody for the shooting.

