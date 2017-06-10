Illegal border crossings down 64 percent vs 2016

(FoxNews.com) - Illegal immigrant crossings at America's southern border have dropped 64 percent over the same timespan in 2016.

Clayton Morris reported on "Fox & Friends" that President Trump's "tough talk" seems to have been enough to slow the flow of illegals coming in from Mexico.

From February through May, about 76,000 people were captured by law enforcement at the border versus about 188,000 in 2016, according to the Daily Caller.

In May alone, just under 20,000 people were caught this year versus about 55,400 last May.

Morris noted the wall has not been built yet, but Trump's vision seems to already be taking shape.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said there "is no comparison" between Trump and previous administrations, regarding the effectiveness of stemming to flow of illegals into his state.

