Hazmat team called to Disneyland after 17 guests were pelted with goose poop

Posted: Jun 10 2017 09:10PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10 2017 09:19PM CDT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests.
 
   Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday.
 
   A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people.
 
   It was quickly determined the real culprit was a flock of geese flying overhead.
 
   Authorities say the smeared visitors were taken to a private restroom to clean up and were given with clean clothes.
 
   Police reported that the guests were "healthy and happy" after the event.
 

