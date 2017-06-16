Amazon buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal

- Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc.

The deal is targeted to close in the second half of the year.

A press release states that Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods Market brand and source from trusted vendors and partners around the world. John Mackey will remain as CEO of Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market’s headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas.