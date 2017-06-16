Man pranks travelers with fake electrical outlet sticker at airport

MIAMI (Fox 32 News) - A bored traveler found a way to pass time at the airport: trick travelers with a fake electrical outlet sticker.

David McDonald was flying from Miami to London this week. Before he went to the airport, he had a sticker made up that looks just like an electrical outlet.

He slapped the sticker on a post and sat down to see who would fall for it.

He filmed frustrated travelers smacking their plugs helplessly against the wall.

He said he admitted to the travelers what he had done and everyone had a good laugh, then waited for the next victim.

McDonald is now going to sell the outlet stickers on Amazon for about $8, shipping included.