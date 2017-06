OCKLAWAHA, Florida (Fox 32 News) - Deputies in one Florida county recently had to negotiate with a bare person, but their latest run-in was with a plain old bear.

A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy took this video while he was responding to a call in the Ocklawaha area.

On the department Facebook page, the sheriff’s department wrote regarding the “bare” person versus a “bear”: We do prefer bear encounters by the way.

false false false