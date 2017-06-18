Wounded congressman's family shares Father's Day wishes through his Twitter account

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The family of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) delivering a Father's Day message through his Twitter account. Scalise is the congressman who was seriously wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

The message says: "Steve's greatest joy is being a father to Madison and Harrison, and a husband to Jennifer. This Father's Day has special meaning for the Scalise Family, and they send their best wishes to every family, especially the dads. Take the time to be close to the ones you love."

The message thanks the many people for their prayers, support and outpouring of love. It includes photos of Scalise and his family.

The House majority whip remains in serious condition at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. He has undergone several surgeries since Wednesday's shooting.