Navy identifies 7 sailors who were killed in crash

WASHINGTON (Fox 32 News) - On Sunday, officials with the United States Navy identified the seven sailors who were killed in a crash between USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged ship.

The seven sailors were identified as:

Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut

Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The bodies of the seven sailors were found in flooded berthing compartments by divers.

The incident is under investigation.