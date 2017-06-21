Philadelphia unveils new Pride flag

FOX 32 NEWS - The office of the LGBTQ Affairs in Philadelphia has released a new flag with two new additional colors: brown and black.

The brown and black stripes were added to support people of color who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender, theblaze.com reports.

The flag was revealed at the beginning of June to celebrate Pride Month following a recent number of racial discrimination instances in the past months. One of the incidents was when a gay club owner in Philadelphia was caught on video saying the N-word while talking about black people, white people and drink passes.

Amber Hikes, director of Philadelphia’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs says in a YouTube video: “We say that we’re inclusive. We celebrate it. Now it’s time to go further.”

