Baby allegedly beaten by dad on Father's Day has died

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - A 16-month-old girl who was allegedly beaten by her father on a Father's Day visit on Coney Island, Brooklyn has died.

Nylah Lewis passed away at 10:40 a.m. at Maimonides Medical Center.

"We at Maimonides Medical Center extend our heartfelt condolences to her family," the hospital said in a statement. It added that the family wishes to have its privacy respected.

Shaquan Taylor, 19, denies the vicious assault. He told police the girl first fell from a couch and later said she fell from the toilet, according to the New York Daily News.

Police sources told the Daily News that Taylor sent the child's mother a Facebook message telling her to pick up the girl. When the mother arrived, she found Nylah face up on the couch and struggling to breathe.

As Lewis left with the child, Taylor allegedly knocked her to the ground and gave the child to a friend who handed her to responding EMTs. Taylor then reportedly assaulted Lewis.

Responding officers arrested Taylor. He has been charged with assault. Those charges are expected to be upgraded.