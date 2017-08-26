Chicago bar owner refusing to air NFL games until Kaepernick gets signed

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A bar owner in Chicago is not going to let NFL games air in his establishments until a team signs quarterback Colin Kaepernick.



Kenny Johnson owns The Velvet Lounge and The Bureau Bar.



He posted about the decision on his bars' Facebook pages.



Kaepernick created controversy during last season when he refused to stand for the national anthem. He said he was protesting police brutality.



on the Bureau Bar's page, some people said they supported the decision.



"I appreciate the conviction and integrity," wrote Chris Coons.



But others disagreed.



"I think I may buy this bar after the owners lose all that Sunday revenue by supporting what's-his-name. Not showing the NFL games on Sunday is the second most stupid business decision I've heard of...the first being kneeling for the anthem!" said Karl Stine.



