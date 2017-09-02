Refrigerator blamed for boy's carbon monoxide death

(FoxNews.com) - Tragedy struck a family in Alaska last week from an unlikely source: their refrigerator.

The propane-powered appliance at their cabin near Big Lake started leaking carbon monoxide, causing the death of a 10-year-old boy and sickening other family members, the Alaska Dispatch News reported.

When Sarah Kleb’s daughter Caroline complained of a headache last Saturday, followed by her son, Gavin, vomiting, she assumed the family had caught the flu.

Instead, carbon monoxide -- an odorless gas -- had leaked into the cabin from the refrigerator, investigators later determined.

Sarah and Caroline recovered, but Gavin died.

The cabin did not have a carbon monoxide detector installed.

