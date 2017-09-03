Lightning hits car, deploys airbag; driver injured

Posted: Sep 03 2017 03:30PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03 2017 03:30PM CDT

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Lightning struck a car driving on Interstate 95 in Florida, deploying its airbag and injuring the driver.
 
Brevard County fire officials say a lightning strike also injured a motorcyclist driving nearby on the same highway. Both victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
 
Brevard County Fire Rescue didn't provide information about the drivers.
 
The injuries were part of a stormy night in the area. Fire officials said eight homes were damaged and five tree fires were started by lightning strikes.
 
 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories