3 killed in gas station shooting on Fenkell, 4th killed minutes later on Faust

Detroit police are investigating after multiple people were shot and killed at a gas station on Detroit's west side Monday morning. A fourth person was also found shot dead at a nearby home.

Detroit police say three people were shot at a Sunoco gas station at 22700 Fenkell Avenue, which is between Telegraph and Lahser Road near the Rouge River. Details about what led up to the deadly shooting weren't immediately given.

Police say a fourth person was also found dead in the 15000 block of Faust, and the death is connected to the triple shooting at the gas station.

Family and police have identified the shooter as George Davis Jr. His aunt is pleading with him to turn himself in.

Later Monday afternoon, Davis was spotted in Van Buren Township after police there say he carjacked a driver. Police say he drove the car south into Ohio, where a pursuit has ended. Davis was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and has died from his injuries.

Police say two women in their 20s were killed at the gas station, and a 60-year-old man was the third shooting victim.

Police say one of the female victims is the mother of Davis's child. Police believe Davis was talking to her at a car parked at the pump, and suddenly pulled out a gun and her, the other woman in the car, and the man outside the car. He took off in a silver four-door car.

Police say Davis then drove about two miles down the road to a home on Faust Street, where he went and fatally shot his cousin. Police say he then took off in a blue Nissan Altima.

Police have identified the male victim at the gas station as Deacon Raphael Hall, 60, from Citadel of Praise. Family members tell FOX 2 one of the female victims was Hall's daughter, Ciera Bargaineer, 24, and that she has had a relationship with the suspect for years. The second female victim has been identified as 21-year-old Kristin Thomas. She was a neighbor, and was getting a ride to her job at McDonald's.

According to police, Davis had just been recently been paroled. A family member tells us Bargaineer and Davis had a child together after he got out of prison. The child is now two months old and is safe. The family member says she didn't think there were any problems in their relationship.

Another family member tells us Davis had just been in the hospital for hallucinations, and that he may have been jealous of a possible relationship between the cousin and Bargaineer.

Cornerstone Charter Academies in the Detroit area were on a precautionary lockdown Monday as Davis was on the loose.