3 hospitalized after letter with unknown substance opened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

- Three people were taken to the hospital after a letter was opened inside a building at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia.

Arlington fire officials say 11 people began to fall ill after the letter containing an unknown substance was opened in a consolidated administration building.

A spokeswoman for Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall says people in the office on the Marine Corps side of the base said that as soon as the mail was opened they began feeling poorly and complaining of sore throats.

Personnel were evacuated from the building as a preventative measure, according to the U.S. Marines. Several Marines were among the people being treated.

The three victims taken to the hospital were in stable condition, fire officials say.

The FBI is investigating the incident. A hazmat team was at the scene and is working in coordination with base officials and the FBI.

An envelope containing an unknown substance was received, today,

aboard Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Personnel in the affected building took immediate preventative measures by evacuating the building. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) February 27, 2018

Base officials are coordinating with local HAZMAT teams and @FBI. Several

Marines are receiving medical care as a result of this incident. No additional details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) February 27, 2018

