Featured Videos

Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness

Man killed in Red Line stabbing, trains resume normal service

Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago

Chicago protesters to rally against ICE raids this weekend src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/national/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side">Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/man-killed-in-red-line-stabbing-trains-bypassing-cermak-chinatown"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man killed in Red Line stabbing, trains resume normal service"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/man-killed-in-red-line-stabbing-trains-bypassing-cermak-chinatown">Man killed in Red Line stabbing, trains resume normal service</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20chicago%20trump%20immigration%20protest_1563049633805.jpg_7520641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago">Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/chicago-protesters-to-rally-against-ice-raids-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago protesters to rally against ICE raids this weekend"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/chicago-protesters-to-rally-against-ice-raids-this-weekend">Chicago protesters to rally against ICE raids this weekend</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/national/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side">Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/man-killed-in-red-line-stabbing-trains-bypassing-cermak-chinatown">Man killed in Red Line stabbing, trains resume normal service</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago">Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/chicago-protesters-to-rally-against-ice-raids-this-weekend">Chicago protesters to rally against ICE raids this weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/dont-miss/lucky-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces">Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/clone-tick-that-can-reproduce-on-its-own-has-drained-blood-from-livestock-threatens-humans">‘Clone tick' that can reproduce on its own style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=16410241"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia, causes panic

Posted Jul 14 2019 10:04AM CDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia, causes panic&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/73-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-eastern-indonesia-causes-panic" data-title="7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia, causes panic" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/73-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-eastern-indonesia-causes-panic" addthis:title="7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia, causes panic"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418086784.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418086784");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418086784-418086759"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/indonesia-earthquake_1563116539306_7522204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/indonesia-earthquake_1563116539306_7522204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/indonesia-earthquake_1563116539306_7522204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/indonesia-earthquake_1563116539306_7522204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/indonesia-earthquake_1563116539306_7522204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Moluccas islands on Sunday, with the epicenter seen in the above picture. (USGS) A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Moluccas islands on Sunday, with the epicenter seen in the above picture. (USGS) (USGS)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:04AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418086784" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FoxNews.com)</strong> - A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Moluccas islands on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, creating panic and causing damage to houses in eastern Indonesia.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/world/7-3-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-eastern-indonesia-causes-panic" target="_blank"><strong>quake struck</strong></a> the Maluku Islands in the North Maluku province of Indonesia at a depth of six miles, but there were no reports of major injuries. The country's meteorology agency (BMKG) said there is little threat of a tsunami.</p><p>"There are no reports of infrastructure damage yet," Iksan Subur, an official with Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency located near the epicenter, <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-indonesia-quake/quake-causes-panic-in-eastern-indonesia-no-reports-of-major-damage-idUSKCN1U908E?il=0" target="_blank"><strong>told Reuters</strong></a>.</p><p>"But people panicked and ran out of their houses. Some people who live near the ocean are starting to move to higher ground," he added.</p><p>Indonesia is located on the so-called Ring of Fire, a major area in the Pacific Ocean where about 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur. It's also home to nearly 452 volcanoes.</p><p>Last week, a 6.9 magnitude quake rocked the northeast shore of Sulawesi, located west of the area impacted on Sunday. BMKG originally <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/world/tsunami-warning-issued-in-indonesia-after-strong-quake-strikes-in-molucca-sea" target="_blank"><strong>issued</strong></a> a tsunami warning, but that was later lifted.</p><p>BMKG said Sunday's earthquake produced at least seven aftershocks, each stronger than 5 magnitudes and the main quake was felt throughout cities in the Sulawesi and Papua islands.</p><p>The quake occurred nearly 103 miles southeast of the provincial capital of Ternate and Subar added that several hundred people fled to shelter in government offices and mosques. While Indonesia has about 260 million people, the North Maluku area only has a population of around one million.</p><p>The most powerful earthquake to hit the area occurred in 2004 when a 9.5 magnitude quake triggered a huge tsunami that killed 226,000 people and 126,000 in Indonesia.</p><p>Just last year a tsunami killed thousands in the area of Sulawesi, but Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said this quake won't have the potential to cause a tsunami.</p><p>The quake struck just hours after a 6.6 magnitude impacted Western Australia. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4455214" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/national/indiana-boy-2-ran-over-by-lawn-mower-airlifted-to-hospital-for-serious-injuries-police-say" title="Indiana boy, 2, ran over by lawn mower, airlifted to hospital for 'serious injuries,' police say" data-articleId="418085976" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-lawnmower_1563115886588_7521995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-lawnmower_1563115886588_7521995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-lawnmower_1563115886588_7521995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-lawnmower_1563115886588_7521995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-lawnmower_1563115886588_7521995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Anne Hawken / Contributor)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indiana boy, 2, ran over by lawn mower, airlifted to hospital for 'serious injuries,' police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:54AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A toddler in Indiana sustained serious injuries on Saturday after his grandfather backed over him with a lawn mower, according to officials.</p><p>The Jennings County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the incident happened around 1 p.m. on the 3600 block of Grayford Road in Commiskey, located about 70 miles south of Indianapolis.</p><p>"Deputies are still investigating and thus far calling it a terrible accident," police said. "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/ice-deportation-raids-in-progress-after-overnight-start-in-nyc-other-areas" title="ICE deportation raids in progress after overnight start in NYC, other areas" data-articleId="418083567" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the Department of Homeland Security look into the window of an apartment while executing search warrants. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ICE deportation raids in progress after overnight start in NYC, other areas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:33AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A nationwide crackdown to apprehend thousands of illegal immigrants across the country began late Saturday in the nation's largest city and several other places, according to officials.</p><p>Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resumed its previously announced plan to apprehend thousands of illegal immigrants who've been given orders to leave the country, targeting people in at least 10 cities. The ICE raids began late Saturday and into the early morning hours on Sunday in "a number of jurisdictions," not just New York City, a senior administration official confirmed to Fox News.</p><p>In an exclusive interview on " FOX & Friends ," Acting ICE director Matt Albence said while he couldn't speak to anything specifically from an operational perspective, the overarching concern when the agency conducts any sort of enforcement operation is "the safety and security of both our officers that are conducting the operation as well as the public."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/louisiana-man-arrested-after-wife-allegedly-catches-him-raping-9-year-old-girl-report" title="Louisiana man arrested after wife allegedly catches him raping 9-year-old girl: report" data-articleId="418083109" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/glenn-mills_1563072206028_7521745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/glenn-mills_1563072206028_7521745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/glenn-mills_1563072206028_7521745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/glenn-mills_1563072206028_7521745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/glenn-mills_1563072206028_7521745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Glenn Mills Jr. (St. Tammany Parish Sheriff&rsquo;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Louisiana man arrested after wife allegedly catches him raping 9-year-old girl: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Louisiana man was reportedly arrested this week on first-degree rape charges after his wife allegedly walked in on him sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl left in his care.</p><p>Glenn Mills Jr. of Slidell, La., ran from the home Wednesday after being caught “fully involved” in the rape of the young girl, WDSU-TV of New Orleans reported.</p><p>His wife called sheriff’s deputies to report the crime Wednesday night and Mills was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to WDSU.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/power-outage-nyc_1563067515436_7521338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="power-outage-nyc_1563067515436-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-killed-in-red-line-stabbing-trains-bypassing-cermak-chinatown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_20190714033040"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man killed in Red Line stabbing, trains resume normal service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20chicago%20trump%20immigration%20protest_1563049633805.jpg_7520641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" title="GETTY chicago trump immigration protest_1563049633805.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-protesters-to-rally-against-ice-raids-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police ice raids_1562983960556.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago protesters to rally against ICE raids this weekend</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/about-180-000-fire-alarms-recalled-due-to-failure-to-alert-consumers-of-fire" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>About 180,000 fire alarms recalled due to failure to alert consumers of fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/priest-removed-from-duties-after-sex-abuse-allegation-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-cardinal-blase-cupich_1563121146747_7522049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-cardinal-blase-cupich_1563121146747_7522049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-cardinal-blase-cupich_1563121146747_7522049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-cardinal-blase-cupich_1563121146747_7522049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-cardinal-blase-cupich_1563121146747_7522049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blase&#x20;Joseph&#x20;Cupich&#x2c;&#x20;Archbishop&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Archdiocese&#x20;of&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;press&#x20;conference&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;summit&#x20;on&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;protection&#x20;of&#x20;minors&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Church&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Vatican&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;ALBERTO&#x20;PIZZOLI&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Priest removed from duties after sex abuse allegation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/person-hit-killed-by-blue-line-train-in-logan-square-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/PERSONSTUCKBYTRAIN-071419-3_1563118462988_7522127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/PERSONSTUCKBYTRAIN-071419-3_1563118462988_7522127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/PERSONSTUCKBYTRAIN-071419-3_1563118462988_7522127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/PERSONSTUCKBYTRAIN-071419-3_1563118462988_7522127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/PERSONSTUCKBYTRAIN-071419-3_1563118462988_7522127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;and&#x20;fire&#x20;respond&#x20;the&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;where&#x20;a&#x20;person&#x20;was&#x20;hit&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;Blue&#x20;Line&#x20;train&#x2c;&#x20;Sunday&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2900&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;West&#x20;Fullerton&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Logan&#x20;Square&#x20;neighborhood&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Person hit, killed by Blue Line train in Logan Square: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/1-killed-in-tanker-crash-on-i-55-on-the-southwest-side-lanes-closed-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/163E8700E1F54E3A949D6475A0E45B3F_1563117298934_7522116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/163E8700E1F54E3A949D6475A0E45B3F_1563117298934_7522116_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/163E8700E1F54E3A949D6475A0E45B3F_1563117298934_7522116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/163E8700E1F54E3A949D6475A0E45B3F_1563117298934_7522116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/163E8700E1F54E3A949D6475A0E45B3F_1563117298934_7522116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 killed in tanker crash on I-55 on the Southwest Side, lanes closed: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/73-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-eastern-indonesia-causes-panic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/indonesia-earthquake_1563116539306_7522204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/indonesia-earthquake_1563116539306_7522204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/indonesia-earthquake_1563116539306_7522204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/indonesia-earthquake_1563116539306_7522204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/indonesia-earthquake_1563116539306_7522204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;7&#x2e;3&#x20;magnitude&#x20;earthquake&#x20;struck&#x20;the&#x20;Moluccas&#x20;islands&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2c;&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;epicenter&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;above&#x20;picture&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;USGS&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia, causes panic</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 