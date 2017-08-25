< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alligator found eating human remains class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Alligator found eating human remains&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a> src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415471536-276350935" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415471536" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT MEADE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Officials are investigating the death of a man discovered floating in a Florida canal with some of his remains found inside an alligator.</p><p>The Ledger reports that a person found the body floating west of Fort Meade and saw an alligator had parts of it in its mouth. 