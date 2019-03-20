< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Baby found in motel with dead parents FILE. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images) https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE. FILE. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images) (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409082727-400389757" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FILE. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 03:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 06:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409082727" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WHITEHALL, Mich. (AP)</strong> - Michigan State Police say a trooper found a dehydrated 6-month-old baby at a motel in the western part of the state in the same room with her dead parents. </p><p>WOOD-TV reported that a cause of death wasn't immediately clear and it may take weeks until toxicology results are in. Drug paraphernalia was found in the room.</p><p>The trooper discovered the bodies Friday at the Rodeway Inn near Whiteball after responding to a request for a well-being check. Authorities say the baby girl, named Skylah, could have been alone for three days.</p><p>Police identified the parents as 26-year-old Jessica Bramer, of Grand Rapids and 28-year-old Christian Reed, of Marne. </p><p>Skylah was in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital Saturday and was expected to fully recover. 26 racehorse deaths since Dec. 26" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Another horse dies at Santa Anita; 26 racehorse deaths since Dec. 26</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another racehorse was euthanized at Santa Anita Park on Sunday, the 26th horse death at Santa Anita since the track's racing season opened on Dec. 26.</p><p>Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was put down Sunday after suffering a leg injury during a race the previous day, the track confirmed.</p><p>He is the third horse to die at the Arcadia facility in the last nine days, after several seeks without a fatality.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/boy-13-falls-from-observation-level-on-gettysburg-monument" title="Boy, 13, falls from observation level on Gettysburg monument" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/C79AA5B7-155D-451F-67D7B2FB685E79AAOriginal_1558903711405_7314698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/C79AA5B7-155D-451F-67D7B2FB685E79AAOriginal_1558903711405_7314698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/C79AA5B7-155D-451F-67D7B2FB685E79AAOriginal_1558903711405_7314698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/C79AA5B7-155D-451F-67D7B2FB685E79AAOriginal_1558903711405_7314698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/C79AA5B7-155D-451F-67D7B2FB685E79AAOriginal_1558903711405_7314698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Courtesy of the National Parks Service)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy, 13, falls from observation level on Gettysburg monument</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 03:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 03:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a 13-year-old boy from Indiana was flown to a hospital after plummeting about 40 feet from a monument at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.</p><p>Acting park information officer Jason Martz says the Fort Wayne youth was visiting the park on a school field trip when he fell from the Pennsylvania Memorial at about 9 a.m. Friday.</p><p>Martz said the top of the monument has an observation level, and the boy fell from there despite a 3- to 4-foot-high safety wall.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/man-accused-of-defrauding-comic-book-icon-appears-in-court-1" title="Man accused of defrauding comic book icon appears in court" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-950538668%20copy_1558903287320.jpg_7314697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-950538668%20copy_1558903287320.jpg_7314697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-950538668%20copy_1558903287320.jpg_7314697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-950538668%20copy_1558903287320.jpg_7314697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-950538668%20copy_1558903287320.jpg_7314697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of defrauding comic book icon appears in court</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 03:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 03:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former business manager of the late comic book legend Stan Lee has had his initial court appearance in Arizona, where he was arrested after fleeing California charges of fiduciary elder abuse.</p><p>Keya Morgan appeared Sunday in Maricopa County Superior Court on a charge of being a fugitive of justice.</p><p>Court documents show Los Angeles police alerted authorities in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale that Morgan's cellphone was being used in north Scottsdale.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i 