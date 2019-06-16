< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Baptist pastor arrested on charges he raped a teenage relative repeatedly data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Pastor%20Stephen%20Bratton%20is%20accused%20of%20repeatedly%20raping%20a%20teenage%20relative_1560728141702.jpg_7404012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Pastor%20Stephen%20Bratton%20is%20accused%20of%20repeatedly%20raping%20a%20teenage%20relative_1560728141702.jpg_7404012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Pastor%20Stephen%20Bratton%20is%20accused%20of%20repeatedly%20raping%20a%20teenage%20relative_1560728141702.jpg_7404012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Pastor%20Stephen%20Bratton%20is%20accused%20of%20repeatedly%20raping%20a%20teenage%20relative_1560728141702.jpg_7404012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Pastor%20Stephen%20Bratton%20is%20accused%20of%20repeatedly%20raping%20a%20teenage%20relative_1560728141702.jpg_7404012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pastor Stephen Bratton is accused of repeatedly raping a teenage relative." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Pastor Stephen Bratton is accused of repeatedly raping a teenage relative.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413001879-413001854" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Pastor%20Stephen%20Bratton%20is%20accused%20of%20repeatedly%20raping%20a%20teenage%20relative_1560728141702.jpg_7404012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Pastor%20Stephen%20Bratton%20is%20accused%20of%20repeatedly%20raping%20a%20teenage%20relative_1560728141702.jpg_7404012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Pastor%20Stephen%20Bratton%20is%20accused%20of%20repeatedly%20raping%20a%20teenage%20relative_1560728141702.jpg_7404012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Pastor%20Stephen%20Bratton%20is%20accused%20of%20repeatedly%20raping%20a%20teenage%20relative_1560728141702.jpg_7404012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted Jun 16 2019 06:36PM CDT

Pastor Stephen Bratton is accused of repeatedly raping a teenage relative. that would have criminalized abortions has been arrested on charges of child sex abuse, accused of repeatedly molesting a teenage relative over the course of two years.</p><p>Stephen Bratton is accused of subjecting the relative to inappropriate touching that escalated to "sexual intercourse multiple times a day or several times a week" from 2013 to 2015, according to Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. </p><p>Court records show Bratton, 43, posted a $50,000 bond Saturday, The Houston Chronicle reported .</p><p>Bratton told his wife about the abuse in May, and admitted to his co-pastors at Grace Family Baptist Church that same day that he had "sinned in grievous ways," according to court documents. </p><p>It isn't clear whether Bratton has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. The Associated Press couldn't locate a phone number for him Sunday. </p><p>Southern Baptist church leaders last week outlined a plan to address sex abuse in the largest U.S. protestant denomination. Aaron Wright, another pastor at the Grace Family Baptist Church, told the newspaper that Bratton has been excommunicated. </p><p>"This person's life is in such a contradiction to the faith that we see no evidence that they are a Christian," Wright said.</p><p>Bratton, who is a father of seven, was outspoken in support of a bill that would have abolished abortions in Texas and threatened to punish women who undergo the procedure with homicide. That level of offense can be punishable by the death penalty under Texas law.</p><p>Bratton publicly testified in support of the bill in April. The measure never got a vote.</p><p>"Whoever authorizes or commits murder is guilty," Bratton said at the hearing. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wanted: Places to let dead whales rot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 06:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least one Washington state waterfront landowner has said yes to a request to allow dead gray whales to decompose on their property.</p><p>So many gray whale carcasses have washed up this year that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries says it has run out of places to take them.</p><p>In response, the agency has asked landowners to volunteer property as a disposal site for the carcasses. By doing so, landowners can support the natural process of the marine environment, and skeletons left behind can be used for educational purposes, officials said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/home-invasion-suspect-with-machete-wound-takes-off-from-hospital-is-caught" title="Home invasion suspect with machete wound takes off from hospital, is caught" data-articleId="412998244" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/machete%20suspect_1560725014066.JPG_7403751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/machete%20suspect_1560725014066.JPG_7403751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/machete%20suspect_1560725014066.JPG_7403751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/machete%20suspect_1560725014066.JPG_7403751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/machete%20suspect_1560725014066.JPG_7403751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jataveon Dashawn Hall was allegedly wounded by a child with a machete when Hall tried to break into the child&#39;s house." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Home invasion suspect with machete wound takes off from hospital, is caught</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 05:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Carolina burglary suspect who was fought off by an 11-year-old boy with a machete was caught Sunday, nearly two days after he slipped away from the hospital where he was treated for a head wound. His capture came after a manhunt and finger-pointing about who was to blame for his escape.</p><p>Sgt. Shane Brown of the Burlington Police Department said Jataveon Dashawn Hall was arrested in an apartment there Sunday afternoon. Hall, 19, was returned to Orange County, where the sheriff's office said he faces charges including breaking and entering and assault.</p><p>Authorities said the boy was alone in the house in Mebane, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh, on Friday morning when Hall broke in after another suspect rang the doorbell and a third waited outside. Hall forced the boy into a closet and was stealing electronics when the boy emerged, grabbed a machete and hit the suspect in the head with the blade, drawing blood, according to the sheriff's office. The boy swung a second time but missed. Authorities didn't say where the machete had been stored. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/fox-news-poll-shows-biden-sanders-warren-beating-trump" title="Fox News poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren beating Trump" data-articleId="412986846" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox News poll on election June 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fox News poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren beating Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 04:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump plans to launch his re-election campaign on Tuesday amid a new Fox News poll that shows him losing to major Democratic candidates.</p><p>The poll , which was taken from June 9 to June 12, shows former vice president Joe Biden beating Trump 49 to 39 percent. </p><p>Sen. Bernie Sanders would beat Trump 49 to 40 percent. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 