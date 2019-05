- A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Texas on a murder charge Saturday after authorities said he fatally shot his younger brother.

The 10-year-old victim was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spencer said deputies found the boy after responding to a report of a shooting at a home in Conroe Saturday afternoon.

The boy was shot in the chest, he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the 10-year-old victim,” Spencer said.

The sheriff’s office announced that the 12-year-old had been charged with murder seven hours after the shooting.

The boy was being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

KTRK-TV reported that the boys' family was shattered by the death and arrest.

The family didn’t want to comment, but they said this has been an unspeakable tragedy, the station reported.