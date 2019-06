- A South Carolina boy shot and killed himself with a Glock pistol he found in his grandmother's purse.

The Greenville News reports that Kayden Suber, 2, shot himself on Thursday.

His grandmother had left her purse on her bed, the newspaper reported, with her teal-colored Glock inside.

Seconds later, Kayden shot himself in the face.

The grandparents told the newspaper they were "probably one of the safest around as far as weapons." They are both concealed carry holders.

The family has a GoFundMe to pay for expenses.

This story was reported from Chicago.