<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414212646" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414212646" data-article-version="1.0">Boy, 2, kills himself with grandma's Glock pistol</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <figcaption>Kayden Stuber died when he shot himself with his grandmother's gun (photo: GoFundMe) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414212646.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414212646");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414212646-414212621"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kayden Stuber died when he shot himself with his grandmother&#39;s gun (photo: GoFundMe)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Kayden Stuber died when he shot himself with his grandmother's gun (photo: GoFundMe) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414212646-414212621" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414212646" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GREENVILLE, SC (Fox 32 News)</strong> - A South Carolina boy shot and killed himself with a Glock pistol he found in his grandmother's purse.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.greenvilleonline.com/story/news/local/south-carolina/2019/06/21/family-gripped-grief-over-shooting-death-toddler-it-accident/1526384001/">Greenville News</a> reports that Kayden Suber, 2, shot himself on Thursday.</p><p>His grandmother had left her purse on her bed, the newspaper reported, with her teal-colored Glock inside.</p><p>Seconds later, Kayden shot himself in the face.</p><p>The grandparents told the newspaper they were "probably one of the safest around as far as weapons." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>David Ortiz moved out of intensive care</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>David Ortiz's wife says he has moved out of intensive care.</p><p>Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.</p><p>Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fake-uber-driver-charged-with-kidnapping-alabama-students" title="Fake Uber driver charged with kidnapping Alabama students" data-articleId="414212690" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fake Uber driver charged with kidnapping Alabama students</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - An Alabama man who pretended to be an Uber driver to pick up intoxicated women was arrested and charged with new crimes on Friday. He now faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and impersonating a transportation network service driver, after the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (TCVU) found evidence of two additional victims in his home and on his cellphone. Tommy Wayne Beard, 62, was arrested last March, after a routine stop by police found an unconscious 22-year-old college student in the back of his vehicle, nearly seven miles in the wrong direction from her home, according to AL.com. During the March arrest, Beard told the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Officer he was an Uber driver and was taking the woman home, but when police awakened the woman, she couldn't remember getting in the vehicle. Beard was allowed to go home, but police obtained a warrant a few days later and charged him with first-degree kidnapping on March 8. He was released from jail after placing a $45,000 bond. After the arrest, police seized a loaded firearm, his Uber vehicle sign and an artificial male genitalia device he had been wearing. The new felony charges were prompted after police found photos on his phone of other young women who appeared to be unconscious in the back of his vehicle. TVCU investigators say Beard later admitted he wasn't an actual Uber driver, and had been acting like one to pick people up. As it happens, police had spoken to one of the other two victims a year ago, according to TCVU assistant commander Capt. Kip Hart. “One of the victims was discovered walking out of the woods in that part of the county and we didn’t know what happened to her,” said TCVU assistant commander Capt. Kip Hart. “She didn’t know what happened to her.” Beard could face additional charges and his bond is set at $30,000. Anyone with additional information should call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/advice-columnist-claims-trump-raped-her-in-1990-s" title="Advice columnist claims Trump raped her in 1990's" data-articleId="414199062" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20E%20Jean%20Carroll_1561234526399.jpg_7432871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20E%20Jean%20Carroll_1561234526399.jpg_7432871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20E%20Jean%20Carroll_1561234526399.jpg_7432871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20E%20Jean%20Carroll_1561234526399.jpg_7432871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20E%20Jean%20Carroll_1561234526399.jpg_7432871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY E Jean Carroll writes in a new book about &quot;hideous men&quot; that Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Advice columnist claims Trump raped her in 1990's</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 03:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 03:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump says a New York-based advice columnist who claims he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s made a "totally false accusation" against him and he denied knowing the woman.</p><p>"I have no idea who this woman is," Trump said Saturday as he left the White House for the Camp David presidential retreat.</p><p>The president scoffed when questioned about a photo of himself with his accuser, E. Jean Carroll, which New York magazine published on its website along with Carroll's description of the alleged assault by Trump. Also in the photo were Trump's then-wife, Ivana Trump, and Carroll's then-husband, New York newscaster John Johnson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/after-husband-s-domestic-violence-arrest-wife-arrested-for-taking-his-guns-to-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_20190622022959-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After husband's domestic violence arrest, wife arrested for taking his guns to police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-work-hours-can-increase-risk-of-stroke-by-up-to-45-percent-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Working%20Long%20Hours%20banner_1561166410023.jpg_7432107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: (L-R) Systems Engineers, Robin Biesbroek, Ilaria Roma and Hans-Peter de Koning work together. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)" title="Working Long Hours banner_1561166410023.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Long work hours can increase risk of stroke by up to 45 percent, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/kfc%20official_1561165504323.jpg_7431492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="KFC and Cheetos are collaborating to debut a mouthwatering, limited-edition menu. " title="kfc official_1561165504323.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich, Cheetos hot wings, 'mac and Cheetos'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-womens-national-team-set-to-go-up-against-spain-in-knockout-round-of-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The USWNT celebrate scoring a goal during one of their Group F matches at the Women's World Cup alongside an image of Virginia Torrecilla of Spain challenging Li Yang of China at a Group B match. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/boy-2-kills-himself-with-grandma-s-glock-pistol" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kayden&#x20;Stuber&#x20;died&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x20;shot&#x20;himself&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;grandmother&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;gun&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x3a;&#x20;GoFundMe&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boy, 2, kills himself with grandma's Glock pistol</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cpd-searching-for-elderly-woman-missing-since-wednesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing&#x20;woman&#x20;Mary&#x20;Henderson&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x20;provided&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CPD searching for elderly woman missing since Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fake-uber-driver-charged-with-kidnapping-alabama-students" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fake Uber driver charged with kidnapping Alabama students</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-trying-to-attract-data-center-jobs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois trying to attract data center jobs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-state-workers-approve-contract-with-raises-lump-sum-payment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" 