Cat captured after week hiding inside JFK Airport

JFK AIRPORT, New York (Fox 32 News) - A cat that was on the run at JFK Airport in New York for a week was finally caught on Saturday morning.

Pepper had gotten loose on April 20 when her carrier dropped and popped open.

Port Authority Police had put out traps with food, but Pepper was unimpressed until Saturday morning, when one of her owner's friends showed up and lured her with her Mandarin name. It translates roughly to "little dork," the New York Daily News reported.