Chicago fires back at Feds' request in sanctuary city fight

CHICAGO (AP) - The city of Chicago is telling the federal government that it is complying with a request for documents related to the battle with President Donald Trump's administration over the city's status as a so-called "sanctuary city" and doesn't collect some of the information it has been asked for.

In a letter on Friday, Chicago's law department dismissed "insinuations" by federal officials that Chicago may be violating federal law by not sending documents the Department of Justice Department requested of municipalities that haven't agreed to follow the administration's tough immigration policies.

The city says it's provided various documents. But the federal officials asked for proof that Chicago provides information to agents regarding the immigration status of people in custody and the law department says the city doesn't collect such data.