EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405771875" data-article-version="1.0">Child finds $40G of meth in box of Legos, officials say</h1> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/child-finds-40g-of-meth-in-box-of-legos-officials">Talia Kaplan | Fox News </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:16PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:35PM CDT</span></p> f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405771875");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405771875-405771849"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Bulloch-County-Sheriffs-Office1_1557360894723_7237545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Bulloch-County-Sheriffs-Office1_1557360894723_7237545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Bulloch-County-Sheriffs-Office1_1557360894723_7237545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Bulloch-County-Sheriffs-Office1_1557360894723_7237545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Bulloch-County-Sheriffs-Office1_1557360894723_7237545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Bulloch County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Bulloch County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405771875-405771849" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Bulloch-County-Sheriffs-Office1_1557360894723_7237545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Bulloch-County-Sheriffs-Office1_1557360894723_7237545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Bulloch-County-Sheriffs-Office1_1557360894723_7237545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Bulloch-County-Sheriffs-Office1_1557360894723_7237545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/Bulloch-County-Sheriffs-Office1_1557360894723_7237545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Bulloch County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Bulloch County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/child-finds-40g-of-meth-in-box-of-legos-officials">Talia Kaplan | Fox News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405771875" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Investigators with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia said a child found something other than a messy pile of colorful plastic bits in a gift from his mom. He discovered 3.2 pounds of methamphetamine -- street value, $40,000 -- tucked into what appeared to be an ordinary box of Legos.</p> <p>Investigator Jim Riggs with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News that a Statesboro, Ga., mother and a couple of her friends drove for about two hours to Charleston, S.C., where they bought the Legos from a consignment shop.</p> <p>He said when the women returned from the trip and the mother gave her child the toy, there were no Legos to be found inside the container.</p> <p>What there was, however, was a "big bag of meth."</p> <p>“The methamphetamine inside of the box was vacuum sealed, and that keeps it from moving around too much and also helps mask the smell,” said Riggs. (Photo by Giulio Origlia/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vatican law: Priests, nuns must report sex abuse, cover-up</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 05:13AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 05:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- Pope Francis issued a groundbreaking law Thursday requiring all Catholic priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-up by their superiors to church authorities, in an important new effort to hold the Catholic hierarchy accountable for failing to protect their flocks.</p><p>The new church law provides whistle-blower protections for anyone making a report and requires all dioceses around the world to have a system in place to receive the claims confidentially. And it outlines procedures for conducting preliminary investigations when the accused is a bishop, cardinal or religious superior.</p><p>It's the latest effort by Francis to respond to the global eruption of the sex abuse and cover-up scandal that has devastated the credibility of the Catholic hierarchy and his own papacy. And it provides a new legal framework for U.S. bishops to use as they prepare to adopt accountability measures next month to respond to the scandal there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-arrested-for-dragging-dog-behind-truck-in-hernando-county-deputies-say" title="Man arrested after dragging dog behind truck in Hernando County, deputies say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/ollie%20and%20suspect_1557395504763.jpg_7238909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/ollie%20and%20suspect_1557395504763.jpg_7238909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/ollie%20and%20suspect_1557395504763.jpg_7238909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/ollie%20and%20suspect_1557395504763.jpg_7238909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/ollie%20and%20suspect_1557395504763.jpg_7238909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested after dragging dog behind truck in Hernando County, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 04:48AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The suspect believed to be in the center of a dog-dragging case in Hernando County has been arrested, deputies said.</p><p>On Wednesday night, Hernando County deputies arrested 58-year-old Gregory Tousignant. They said he is the man who dragged a 1-year-old pit bull behind his moving truck in Spring Hill last week , but they said it doesn't appear to be intentional. The dog, who has since been named “Ollie,” was initially standing in the bed of the truck before jumping.</p><p>Deputies said Ollie was dragged by a rope on his neck. The dog managed to slip out of his collar and a witness, Jan Harwood, rushed to the animal’s side. Tousignant continued driving, investigators said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/denver-is-1st-us-city-to-decriminalize-magic-mushrooms-1" title="Denver is 1st US city to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557363504834_7237377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557363504834_7237377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557363504834_7237377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557363504834_7237377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557363504834_7237377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Denver is 1st US city to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Voters narrowly made Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in "magic mushrooms."</p><p>Decriminalization led by a slim 51%, according to preliminary figures on Tuesday's election released by Denver's Election Division. 