Chileans and Argentines gape at total solar eclipse 2019 02:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415908495" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LA SERENA, Chile (AP)</strong> - Tens of thousands of tourists and locals gaped skyward Tuesday as a rare total eclipse of the sun began to darken the heavens over northern Chile.</p><p>Tourists from around the world gathered to witness the cosmic spectacle, which began at 10:24 a.m. local time (1824 GMT), crossing over a tiny atoll in the South Pacific. Chile and Argentina are the only places that the total eclipse will be seen aside from the uninhabited island.</p><p>The eclipse made its first landfall in Chile at 3:22 p.m. (1922 GMT) in La Serena, a city of some 200,000 people where the arrival of more than 300,000 visitors forced the local water company to increase output and service gas stations to store extra fuel. Police and health services were also reinforced.</p><p>The total eclipse will begin there at 4:38 p.m. and last about 2½ minutes.</p><p>"I came to La Serena to watch the total eclipse with a friend following a recommendation," said Stephanie Bouckurt from the United States. "They told me that nothing compares to a solar eclipse, so that's why we're here. We're super excited."</p><p>Northern Chile is known for clear skies and some of the largest, most powerful telescopes on Earth are being built in the area, turning the South American country into a global astronomy hub.</p><p>"In the past 50 years we've only had two eclipses going over observatories. So one when it happens and an observatory lies in the path of totality, it really is special for us," said Elyar Sedaghati, an astronomer working as a fellow at the European Southern Observatory in Paranal, Chile.</p><p>"We can finally use our toys during the day because it's always at night that we use them."</p><p>The town of La Higuera will also be plunged into total darkness.</p><p>"We hope this milestone will transform (our town) into a tourist attraction, so that visitors ... can come to La Higuera and take a picture where there once was a total sun eclipse," Mayor Yerko Galleguillos said.</p><p>Town officials distributed more than 2,000 cardboard-frame protective eyeglasses at local schools and community centers while workers built statues of huge sunglasses and a darkened sun on a local square.</p><p>"These glasses are going to give (students) the opportunity to protect themselves and witness this spectacle that we've all been waiting for so eagerly," said Alejandra Zuñiga, director of the Juan Pablo Muñoz school in La Higuera.</p><p>A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and scores a bull's-eye by completely blocking out the sunlight.</p><p>"It's going to be very dark and we're going to have a Milky Way in its full splendor," said Chilean astronomer María Teresa Ruiz. "I invite you to look at hundreds of thousands of stars."</p><p>Thousands of visitors also trekked to neighboring areas of Argentina where the eclipse also will be total.</p><p>The San Juan provincial government installed telescopes and public viewing areas. Meanwhile, astronomers in Buenos Aires province planned to offer yoga and meditation classes during the eclipse, which will also be partially visible in other South American countries.</p><p>Total eclipses are relatively rare for a particular spot. In 2017, millions of people in the United States witnessed the phenomena, with a full solar eclipse visible in parts of 14 states and a partial eclipse seen in nearly the entire country. More National Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/_My_Girlfriend_is_Not_Hungry__menu_optio_0_7465726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/_My_Girlfriend_is_Not_Hungry__menu_optio_0_7465726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/_My_Girlfriend_is_Not_Hungry__menu_optio_0_7465726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/_My_Girlfriend_is_Not_Hungry__menu_optio_0_7465726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/_My_Girlfriend_is_Not_Hungry__menu_optio_0_7465726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A funny menu option called "My Girlfriend is Not Hungry" has gained social media attention for a little diner in Arkansas." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' option on diner's menu adds extra fries to meal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A quirky menu option called “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” at a diner in Little Rock, Arkansas, is getting quite a bit of attention on social media.</p><p>Mama D’s, a family owned business in the city, offers patrons the “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” choice for $4.25, which adds extra fries to an entrée and a choice of two chicken wings or three fried cheese sticks.</p><p>Andrew Putra, who owns the location with his mother, sister and aunt, said the family created the menu option “to be funny and refreshing.” The restaurant is also named after his mother, Daisy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-arrested-for-leaving-5-000-tip-on-boyfriend-s-credit-card-after-argument" title="Woman arrested for leaving $5,000 tip on boyfriend's credit card after argument" data-articleId="415897913" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman arrested for leaving $5,000 tip on boyfriend's credit card after argument</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 01:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 01:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was arrested after leaving a $5,000 tip on her boyfriend's credit card at a Clearwater restaurant after they got into an argument, Pinellas County deputies say. </p><p>The incident happened June 27 around 9:30 p.m. </p><p>Deputies say Serina Wolfe and her boyfriend got into an argument at the Clear Sky Cafe because she wanted a flight home to New York and her boyfriend refused to buy her a ticket. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-throws-birthday-party-for-3-month-old-pothole-i-didnt-sing-to-him" title="Man throws birthday party for 3-month-old pothole: ‘I didn't sing to him'" data-articleId="415894526" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Man_throws_birthday_party_for_3_month_ol_0_7464982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Man_throws_birthday_party_for_3_month_ol_0_7464982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Man_throws_birthday_party_for_3_month_ol_0_7464982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Man_throws_birthday_party_for_3_month_ol_0_7464982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Man_throws_birthday_party_for_3_month_ol_0_7464982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man from Kansas City who had been complaining about a pothole in his neighborhood for several months finally figured it wasn’t going away anytime soon, so he decided to throw it a birthday party." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man throws birthday party for 3-month-old pothole: ‘I didn't sing to him'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:20AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 01:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man from Kansas City who had been complaining about a pothole in his neighborhood for several months finally figured it wasn’t going away anytime soon, so he decided to throw it a birthday party.</p><p>What better way to grab city officials’ attention then to throw the 3-month-old pothole a birthday celebration, complete with cake and candles? Featured Videos (Photo credit: Mama D's diner)" title="ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' option on diner's menu adds extra fries to meal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-throws-birthday-party-for-3-month-old-pothole-i-didnt-sing-to-him"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/birthday%20pothole_1562084235584.png_7465203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Frank Sereno lights a candle and celebrates the birthday of a 3-month-old pothole in hopes of getting the attention of city officials. (Photo by Frank Sereno)" title="birthday pothole_1562084235584.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man throws birthday party for 3-month-old pothole: ‘I didn't sing to him'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo of Colin Kaepernick by Prince Williams/Wireimage)" title="KSAZ GETTY Nike controversy_1562069524978.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/the-bean-vandalized-in-millennium-park-7-in-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/graffiti-the-bean-BLURRED_1562069529399_7464155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A blurred image of the graffiti that was spray painted on The Bean Tuesday morning in Millennium Park." title="graffiti-the-bean-BLURRED_1562069529399.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'The Bean' vandalized in Millennium Park, 7 in custody</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;menu&#x20;showing&#x20;the&#x20;option&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;My&#x20;Girlfriend&#x20;is&#x20;Not&#x20;Hungry&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Mama&#x20;D&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;diner&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' option on diner's menu adds extra fries to meal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-arrested-for-leaving-5-000-tip-on-boyfriend-s-credit-card-after-argument" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman arrested for leaving $5,000 tip on boyfriend's credit card after argument</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/huntley-man-charged-with-child-pornography-possession" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey&#x20;Leo&#x20;Gwin&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Kane&#x20;County&#x20;sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Huntley man charged with child pornography possession</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/buttigieg-says-black-voters-need-to-see-me-in-action-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/pete-buttigieg_1562087628928_7465292_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/pete-buttigieg_1562087628928_7465292_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/pete-buttigieg_1562087628928_7465292_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/pete-buttigieg_1562087628928_7465292_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/pete-buttigieg_1562087628928_7465292_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Buttigieg says black voters 'need to see me in action'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/person-found-dead-in-chicago-river-in-lincoln-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 