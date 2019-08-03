< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422032714" class="mod-wrapper Climate change melting Greenland ice sheet at record pace

Posted Aug 03 2019 06:02PM CDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 06:14PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/climate-change-melting-greenland-ice-sheet-at-record-pace" addthis:title="Climate change melting Greenland ice sheet at record pace"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422032714.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422032714");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422032714-422030615"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY Visitors walk among free-floating ice jammed into the Ilulissat Icefjord during unseasonably warm weather on July 30, 2019 near Ilulissat, Greenland." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>GETTY Visitors walk among free-floating ice jammed into the Ilulissat Icefjord during unseasonably warm weather on July 30, 2019 near Ilulissat, Greenland.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422032714-422030615" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY Visitors walk among free-floating ice jammed into the Ilulissat Icefjord during unseasonably warm weather on July 30, 2019 near Ilulissat, Greenland." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>GETTY Visitors walk among free-floating ice jammed into the Ilulissat Icefjord during unseasonably warm weather on July 30, 2019 near Ilulissat, Greenland.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:02PM CDT</span></p> <p Excessive heat wave smothers city again
June 2019 was hottest in Earth's recorded history
France sees hottest day in country's history href="/news/june-2019-was-hottest-in-earths-recorded-history-says-european-agency"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/hot_1562116507745_7468065_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>June 2019 was hottest in Earth's recorded history</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/1132-degrees-fahrenheit-france-sees-hottest-day-in-countrys-history-as-heat-wave-sweeps-europe"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/temp%20in%20france_1561768193657.png_7455579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>France sees hottest day in country's history</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>The heat wave that smashed high temperature records in <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/1132-degrees-fahrenheit-france-sees-hottest-day-in-countrys-history-as-heat-wave-sweeps-europe">five European countries a week ago</a> is now over Greenland, accelerating the melting of the island's ice sheet and causing massive ice loss in the Arctic.Greenland, the world's largest island, is a semi-autonomous Danish territory between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans that has 82% of its surface covered in ice. </p><p>The area of the Greenland ice sheet that is showing indications of melt has been growing daily, and hit a record 56.5% for this year on Wednesday, said Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute. She says that's expected to expand and peak on Thursday before cooler temperatures slow the pace of the melt.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/june-2019-was-hottest-in-earths-recorded-history-says-european-agency">June 2019 was Earth's hottest month ever, scientists say.</a></p><p>More than 10 billion tons (11 billion U.S. tons) of ice was lost to the oceans by surface melt on Wednesday alone, creating a net mass ice loss of some 197 billion tons (217 billion U.S. tons) from Greenland in July, she said. </p><p>"It looks like the peak will be today. But the long-term forecast is for continuing warm and sunny weather in Greenland, so that means the amount of the ice loss will continue," she said Thursday in a telephone interview from Copenhagen. </p><p>The scope of Wednesday's ice melt is a number difficult to grasp. To understand just how much ice is being lost, a mere 1 billion tons -- or 1 gigaton -- of ice loss is equivalent to about 400,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, the Danish Meteorological Institute said . And 100 billion tons (110 billion U.S. tons) corresponds to a 0.28 mm (0.01 inch) rise in global sea levels.</p><p>Mottram said since June 1 -- roughly the start of the ice-loss season -- the Greenland ice sheet has lost 240 gigatons (240 billion metric tons) this year. That compares with 290 gigatons lost overall in the 2012 melt season, which usually goes through the end of August.</p><p> A June 2019 study by scientists in the U.S. and Denmark said melting ice in Greenland alone will add between 5 and 33 centimeters (2 to 13 inches) to rising global sea levels by the year 2100. If all the ice in Greenland melted -- which would take centuries -- the world's oceans would rise by 7.2 meters (23 feet, 7 inches), the study found.</p><p>The current melting has been brought on by the arrival of the same warm air from North Africa and Spain that melted European cities and towns last week, setting national temperature records in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Britain.</p><p>In Russia, meanwhile, forest fires caused by hot, dry weather and spread by high winds are raging over nearly 30,000 square kilometers (11,580 sq. miles) of territory in Siberia and the Russian Far East -- an area the size of Belgium. The smoke from these fires, some of them in Arctic territory, is so heavy it can easily be seen in satellite photos and is causing air quality problems in towns and some cities, including Russia's third-largest city, Novosibirsk. Residents want the Russian government to do more to fight the blazes. </p><p>Greenland has also been battling a slew of Arctic wildfires, something that Mottram said was uncommon in the past.</p><p>In Greenland, the melt area this year is the second-biggest in terms of ice area affected, behind more than 90% in 2012, said Mark Serreze, director of the Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado, which monitors ice sheets globally. Records go back to 1981.</p><p>A lot of what melts can later refreeze onto the ice sheet, but because of the conditions ahead of this summer's heat wave, the amount of ice lost for good this year might be the same as in 2012 or more, according to scientists. They noted a long build up to this summer's ice melt -- including higher overall temperatures for months -- and a very dry winter with little snow in many places, which would normally offer some protection to glacier ice.</p><p>"This is certainly a weather event superimposed on this overall trend of warmer conditions" that have increasingly melted Greenland ice over the long term, Serreze said.</p><p>Compounding the melt, the Greenland ice sheet started out behind this year because of the low ice and snow accumulation, said Snow and Ice Data Center scientist Twila Moon.</p><p>With man-made climate change, "there's a potential for these kind of rates to become more common 50 years from now," Moon said.</p><p>Heat waves have always occurred, but Mike Sparrow, a spokesman for the U.N. World Meteorological Organization, noted that as global temperatures have risen, extreme heat waves are now occurring at least 10 times more frequently than a century ago. This year, the world saw its hottest month of June ever .</p><p>"These kind of heat waves are weather events and can occur naturally but studies have shown that both the frequency and intensity of these heat waves have increased due to global warming," Sparrow said in a telephone interview from Geneva. </p><p>He noted that sea ice spread in the Arctic and Antarctic are both currently at record lows. </p><p>"When people talk about the average global temperature increasing by a little more than 1 degree (Celsius), that's not a huge amount to notice if you're sitting in Hamburg or London, but that's a global average and it's much greater in the polar regions," he said. </p><p>Even though temperatures will be going down in Greenland by the end of this week, the ice melt is not likely to stop anytime soon, Mottram said.</p><p>"Over the last couple of days, you could see the warm wave passing over Greenland," she said. More National Stories

Naval Academy's football team won't use 'Load the Clip' as motto after concerns it's insensitive

Posted Aug 03 2019 07:00PM CDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 07:14PM CDT

The Naval Academy's superintendent says the school's football team won't use "Load the Clip" as its motto amid concerns it was insensitive to victims of gun violence.

Superintendent Sean Buck told the Capital Gazette Friday that the slogan was insensitive to the community and inappropriate.

The Academy is located in Annapolis, where a gunman last year shot and killed five people inside the Capital Gazette newsroom. src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="9mm bullets sit on the counter at Sportsmans Arms in Petaluma, California.&nbsp;(File photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Texas officials say 20 dead, 26 hurt in shooting

Posted Aug 03 2019 12:49PM CDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 06:46PM CDT

EL PASO, Texas (FOX NEWS/AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and El Paso police say 20 people have been killed and 26 others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso shopping center

The same official identified the suspected gunman as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and no law enforcement fired their weapons. The Walmart was near capacity at the time of the shooting, with as many as 3,000 people inside and 100 employees.

Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, told Fox News that 13 patients -- 1 of whom died at the hospital -- were being treated at the facility's Level 1 trauma center. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas officials say 20 dead, 26 hurt in shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 12:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>EL PASO, Texas (FOX NEWS/AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and El Paso police say 20 people have been killed and 26 others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso shopping center</p><p>The same official identified the suspected gunman as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and no law enforcement fired their weapons. The Walmart was near capacity at the time of the shooting, with as many as 3,000 people inside and 100 employees.</p><p>Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, told Fox News that 13 patients -- 1 of whom died at the hospital -- were being treated at the facility's Level 1 trauma center. Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Aug 03 2019 06:01PM CDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 06:45PM CDT

The 21-year-old suspect of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso is from North Texas.

At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, and El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect is from Allen, but would not name the suspect. The Associated Press is reporting the suspect's name is Patrick Crusius. Featured Videos

Smoky fire closes I-80 in New Lenox
FBI: All available resources are being used in search for kidnapped Gary woman
Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas
Gator, vultures stop traffic to cross South Florida road class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Smoky fire closes I-80 in New Lenox</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/fbi-all-available-resources-are-being-used-in-search-for-kidnapped-gary-woman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sidne-Nichole Buchanan is missing." title="Sidne-Nichole Buchanan"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FBI: All available resources are being used in search for kidnapped Gary woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-in-el-paso-mass-shooting-believed-to-be-from-north-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20LiveU7%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_17.25.35.01_1564873279064.png_7570886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="El Paso Shooting LiveU7 KDFWBCME01_mpg_17.25.35.01_1564873279064.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gator-vultures-stop-traffic-to-cross-south-florida-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/03/vlcsnap-2019-08-03-16h36m52s370_1564864694250_7570990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img Most Recent

Man killed in Burnside hit-and-run
FBI: All available resources are being used in search for kidnapped Gary woman
Naval Academy's football team won't use 'Load the Clip' as motto after concerns it's insensitive
Texas officials say 20 dead, 26 hurt in shooting
Climate change melting Greenland ice sheet at record pace data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2u9qruG" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man killed in Burnside hit-and-run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/fbi-all-available-resources-are-being-used-in-search-for-kidnapped-gary-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Sidne-Nichole%20Buchanan_1564784477976.jpg_7569197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sidne-Nichole&#x20;Buchanan&#x20;is&#x20;missing&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FBI: All available resources are being used in search for kidnapped Gary woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/naval-academy-s-football-team-won-t-use-load-the-clip-as-motto-after-concerns-it-s-insensttive" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="9mm&#x20;bullets&#x20;sit&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;counter&#x20;at&#x20;Sportsmans&#x20;Arms&#x20;in&#x20;Petaluma&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;File&#x20;photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Naval Academy's football team won't use 'Load the Clip' as motto after concerns it's insensitive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Armed&#x20;Policemen&#x20;gather&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;an&#x20;FBI&#x20;armoured&#x20;vehicle&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;Cielo&#x20;Vista&#x20;Mall&#x20;as&#x20;an&#x20;active&#x20;shooter&#x20;situation&#x20;is&#x20;going&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;Mall&#x20;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;03&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;should&#x20;read&#x20;JOEL&#x20;ANGEL&#x20;JUAREZ&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas officials say 20 dead, 26 hurt in shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/climate-change-melting-greenland-ice-sheet-at-record-pace" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20Visitors%20walk%20among%20free-floating%20ice%20jammed%20into%20the%20Ilulissat%20Icefjord%20during%20unseasonably%20warm%20weather%20on%20July%2030%2C%202019%20near%20Ilulissat%2C%20Greenland.%20_1564872238616.jpg_7571155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 