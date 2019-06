- Salt Lake City police are looking for a 23-year-old college student who vanished on Monday.

Mackenzie Lueck took a Lyft from the airport to an location in North Salt Lake City early Monday morning, reported the Salt Lake Tribune. She has not been seen since.

In a statement, police said they have spoked to the Lyft driver and that the driver has been cooperative. Police also said they do not have any information that would indicate Lueck is in danger.

Friends have started a Facebook page to spread the word about Lueck's disappearance.

This story was reported from Chicago.