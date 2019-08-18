< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Couple accused of faking pregnancy, baby's death to get money from friends and family

Posted Aug 18 2019 03:43PM CDT class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424433932-424433901"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fake baby (image Fox News / Cynthia DiLascio)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Fake baby (image Fox News / Cynthia DiLascio)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424433932-424433901" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fake baby (image Fox News / Cynthia DiLascio)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Fake baby (image Fox News / Cynthia DiLascio)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 03:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424433932" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - A Pennsylvania couple who reportedly set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations in the wake of their newborn son’s death are now being accused by police of faking the child’s entire existence as part of a ruse to collect cash and gifts from their friends, family and community.</p><p>Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang, of Friedens, were hit with misdemeanor theft charges in Westmoreland and Somerset counties this week after police searched their home and found a doll that resembled the infant seen in photos the couple says was of their son, Easton, <a href="https://www.wtae.com/article/police-couple-faked-pregnancy-babys-death-for-gifts-donations/28714026" target="_blank">WTAE reported</a>, citing court documents.</p><p>“I don’t know what their motive was – to hurt your family and everybody? Trump still pushing to buy Greenland

Posted Aug 18 2019 04:54PM CDT

President Donald Trump says the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark came up in conversations within his administration and that it's essentially "a large real estate deal."

The semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it's not for sale.

In remarks to reporters Sunday, Trump cast the possible purchase as a strategic move by the U.S. but not a top priority for his administration.

Man dumps huge amount of dirt on girlfriend's car with her inside

Posted Aug 18 2019 03:19PM CDT

Authorities say a Florida man used a front-end loader to dump a large bucket full of dirt on a car with his girlfriend inside.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Hunter Mills was charged with felony criminal mischief. The girlfriend was not hurt.

The sheriff's office says Mills invited his girlfriend to talk with him at a dirt pit in Crestview, Florida, where he worked. Officials say the girlfriend arrived in a white sedan owned by someone else, and after he asked her a question, he used a front-end loader to dump a mound of dirt atop the car.

Newborn baby found in wooded area in Maryland

Posted Aug 18 2019 02:01PM CDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 02:42PM CDT

A newborn baby was found in a wooded area in Silver Spring Friday evening, police say. 

According to detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department, a man called police after he heard a baby crying on the sidewalk in the 10000 block of Tenbrook Drive at around 5 p.m. 

When the man went to investigate, he found the naked baby around 10 feet from the sidewalk in the woods. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump still pushing to buy Greenland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump says the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark came up in conversations within his administration and that it's essentially "a large real estate deal."</p><p>The semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it's not for sale.</p><p>In remarks to reporters Sunday, Trump cast the possible purchase as a strategic move by the U.S. but not a top priority for his administration.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/man-dumps-huge-amount-of-dirt-on-girlfriend-s-car-with-her-inside" title="Man dumps huge amount of dirt on girlfriend's car with her inside" data-articleId="424431702" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Man%20dumps%20dirt%20on%20car%20with%20girlfriend%20inside_1566159563209.jpg_7600966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Man%20dumps%20dirt%20on%20car%20with%20girlfriend%20inside_1566159563209.jpg_7600966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Man%20dumps%20dirt%20on%20car%20with%20girlfriend%20inside_1566159563209.jpg_7600966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Man%20dumps%20dirt%20on%20car%20with%20girlfriend%20inside_1566159563209.jpg_7600966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Man%20dumps%20dirt%20on%20car%20with%20girlfriend%20inside_1566159563209.jpg_7600966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Man dumps dirt on car with girlfriend inside (images courtesy Oskaloosa County Sherrif&#39;s&nbsp;Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dumps huge amount of dirt on girlfriend's car with her inside</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 03:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a Florida man used a front-end loader to dump a large bucket full of dirt on a car with his girlfriend inside.</p><p>The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Hunter Mills was charged with felony criminal mischief. The girlfriend was not hurt.</p><p>The sheriff's office says Mills invited his girlfriend to talk with him at a dirt pit in Crestview, Florida, where he worked. Officials say the girlfriend arrived in a white sedan owned by someone else, and after he asked her a question, he used a front-end loader to dump a mound of dirt atop the car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/newborn-baby-found-in-wooded-area-in-silver-spring" title="Newborn baby found in wooded area in Maryland" data-articleId="424428344" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_newborn%20baby%20found_081819_1566154833377.png_7601107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_newborn%20baby%20found_081819_1566154833377.png_7601107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_newborn%20baby%20found_081819_1566154833377.png_7601107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_newborn%20baby%20found_081819_1566154833377.png_7601107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_newborn%20baby%20found_081819_1566154833377.png_7601107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newborn baby found in wooded area in Maryland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 02:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 02:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A newborn baby was found in a wooded area in Silver Spring Friday evening, police say. </p><p>According to detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department, a man called police after he heard a baby crying on the sidewalk in the 10000 block of Tenbrook Drive at around 5 p.m. </p><p>When the man went to investigate, he found the naked baby around 10 feet from the sidewalk in the woods. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-women-injured-in-hit-and-run-in-bridgeport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/Pedestrians_run_over_in_Bridgeport_0_7600523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pedestrians_run_over_in_Bridgeport_0_20190818020827"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Two women injured in hit and run in Bridgeport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-22-shot-in-park-manor-neighborhood-on-south-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/Chicago_police_look_for_evidence_after_a_0_7600496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chicago_police_look_for_evidence_after_a_0_20190817225923"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One dead, 11 wounded in weekend violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/14-year-old-girl-signs-one-day-contract-with-chicago-sky"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Lamia%20Young%20chicago%20sky_1566011124855.jpg_7599295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lamia Young chicago sky_1566011124855.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>14-year-old signs one-day contract with Chicago Sky</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cook-county-spending-1-million-to-reach-hard-to-count-people-in-census" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Census_1566164428165_7601129_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Census_1566164428165_7601129_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Census_1566164428165_7601129_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Census_1566164428165_7601129_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Census_1566164428165_7601129_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Census&#x20;stock&#x20;image&#x20;&#x28;still&#x20;image&#x20;from&#x20;newscast&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cook County spending $1 million to reach hard-to-count people in census</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/reported-death-prompts-recall-of-sunsetter-motorized-awning-covers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;US&#x20;Consumer&#x20;Product&#x20;Safety&#x20;Commission&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reported death prompts recall of SunSetter motorized awning covers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/female-officers-file-discrimination-lawsuit-against-markham-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Female officers file discrimination lawsuit against Markham Police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-seriously-injured-in-northwest-side-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Lott&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two seriously injured in Northwest Side crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/couple-accused-of-faking-pregnancy-baby-s-death-to-get-money-from-friends-and-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fake&#x20;baby&#x20;&#x28;image&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Cynthia&#x20;DiLascio&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple accused of faking pregnancy, baby's death to get money 