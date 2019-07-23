< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419791913" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419791913" data-article-version="1.0">Facebook let thousands of kids join chats with unauthorized users</h1> </header> Facebook let thousands of kids join chats with unauthorized users addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/facebook-let-thousands-of-kids-join-chats-with-unauthorized-users" addthis:title="Facebook let thousands of kids join chats with unauthorized users"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419791913.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var The Facebook Messenger application for kids is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-facebook-messenger-kids_1563897753134_7541914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-facebook-messenger-kids_1563897753134_7541914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-facebook-messenger-kids_1563897753134_7541914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-facebook-messenger-kids_1563897753134_7541914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Facebook Messenger application for kids is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419791913-419789280" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-facebook-messenger-kids_1563897753134_7541914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-facebook-messenger-kids_1563897753134_7541914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-facebook-messenger-kids_1563897753134_7541914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-facebook-messenger-kids_1563897753134_7541914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/GETTY-facebook-messenger-kids_1563897753134_7541914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Facebook Messenger application for kids is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 11:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 04:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> However, Facebook has reportedly been closing down certain group chats over the last week and alerting users to the problem.</p> <p>According to <a href="http://www.theverge.com/2019/7/22/20706250/facebook-messenger-kids-bug-chat-app-unauthorized-adults" target="_blank"><strong>The Verge</strong></a>, the tech giant has been sending alerts to users that read:</p> <p><em>Hi [PARENT], We found a technical error that allowed [CHILD]’s friend [FRIEND] to create a group chat with [CHILD] and one or more of [FRIEND]’s parent-approved friends. We want you to know that we’ve turned off this group chat and are making sure that group chats like this won’t be allowed in the future. If you have questions about Messenger Kids and online safety, please visit our Help Center and Messenger Kids parental controls. We’d also appreciate your feedback.</em></p> <p>"We recently notified some parents of Messenger Kids account users about a technical error that we detected affecting a small number of group chats. We turned off the affected chats and provided parents with additional resources on Messenger Kids and online safety," a Facebook spokesperson told Fox News via email.</p> <p>The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has alerted thousands of users in recent days and is continuing to investigate the situation.</p> <p>The Verge reports the bug arose from how Messenger Kids' permissions were applied in group chats. With one-on-one chats, children can only initiate conversations with approved users. However, with group chats, it's more complex. A user launching a group chat could invite anyone into it who was authorized to chat with them, even if that user was not authorized to chat with other people in the group.</p> <p>As a result, thousands of children ended up in chats with unauthorized users.</p> <p>The app launched with group chat features in December 2017, but it's not clear how long the bug was present.</p> <p>Facebook is finding itself under increasing scrutiny for a range of practices. More National Stories src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/_Nessie_can_t_hide_from_us_all___24K_ple_0_7546450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/_Nessie_can_t_hide_from_us_all___24K_ple_0_7546450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/_Nessie_can_t_hide_from_us_all___24K_ple_0_7546450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/_Nessie_can_t_hide_from_us_all___24K_ple_0_7546450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/_Nessie_can_t_hide_from_us_all___24K_ple_0_7546450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A new Facebook event page has sprung up calling for people to storm Loch Ness in search of “dat big boi,” the infamous Loch Ness Monster." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Find dat big boi': 24K pledge to storm Loch Ness the day after viral Area 51 raid is scheduled</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>First Area 51, then the Bermuda Triangle, and now, Loch Ness.</p><p>Hot on the heels of the extremely viral Facebook event " Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us, " which currently has 1.9 million Facebook users confirmed as going, a new Facebook event page, " Storm Loch Ness, Nessie can’t hide from us, " has sprung up calling for people to storm Loch Ness in search of “dat big boi,” the infamous Loch Ness Monster.</p><p>RELATED: ‘They can't stop all of us': More than 250K pledge to storm Area 51 to uncover alien secrets</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-faces-murder-charges-after-twins-die-days-after-birth-with-narcotics-cocaine-in-their-systems" title="Woman faces murder charges after twins die days after birth with narcotics, cocaine in their systems" data-articleId="420106046" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman_faces_murder_charges_after_twins_d_0_7546276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman_faces_murder_charges_after_twins_d_0_7546276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman_faces_murder_charges_after_twins_d_0_7546276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman_faces_murder_charges_after_twins_d_0_7546276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman_faces_murder_charges_after_twins_d_0_7546276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman in Tennessee faces multiple charges in the deaths of her prematurely born twins after she admitted to taking ecstasy on the day of their births, which authorities say led to their deaths two days later." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman faces murder charges after twins die days after birth with narcotics, cocaine in their systems</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 06:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 06:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman in Tennessee faces multiple charges in the deaths of her prematurely born twins after she admitted to taking ecstasy on the day of their births, which authorities say led to their deaths two days later.</p><p>WTVC reported that Tiffany Marie Roberts had tested positive for several types of drugs on multiple check-ups while she was pregnant including cocaine, oxycodone, Roxicodone, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine drugs.</p><p>According to police, Roberts said she felt short of breath after taking ecstasy on Sunday and went to the hospital where she later gave birth to the twins.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/people-who-wait-to-merge-at-the-last-second-are-doing-it-right-experts-say" title="People who wait to merge at the last second are doing it right, experts say" data-articleId="420092336" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Experts_say_the_late_merge__zipper__meth_0_7546037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Experts_say_the_late_merge__zipper__meth_0_7546037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Experts_say_the_late_merge__zipper__meth_0_7546037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Experts_say_the_late_merge__zipper__meth_0_7546037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Experts_say_the_late_merge__zipper__meth_0_7546037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zipper merging can help reduce disparities in lane speed, improve traffic flow, reduce congestion on highway exchanges and reduce crashes in construction zones — all of which make the road a safer place for everyone." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>People who wait to merge at the last second are doing it right, experts say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 04:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When a lane is closing or cars are merging on freeway interchanges, people react in one of two ways: either merge immediately into the through lane and wait for traffic to move forward, or slide ahead and “cut” in at the last moment.</p><p>Departments of transportation in many states have begun urging drivers to use the “zipper merge,” a form of late merging in which drivers fill both lanes until the merge point, which is named after the way a zipper’s “teeth” on either side merge together smoothly, one after the other."</p><p>We all learned in kindergarten not to cut in line, and there are lots of people who think zipper merging is cutting in line,'' Joe Olson, city of Fort Collins traffic engineer, told the Coloradoan . <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> It was later exposed as a hoax by one of the participants. References to a monster in Loch Ness date back to 565 AD.(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/find-dat-big-boi-24k-pledge-to-storm-loch-ness-the-day-after-viral-area-51-raid-is-scheduled" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;of&#x20;two&#x20;pictures&#x20;taken&#x20;in&#x20;1934&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;surgeon&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;photographs&#x2c;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;allegedly&#x20;showing&#x20;Nessie&#x2e;&#x20;It&#x20;was&#x20;later&#x20;exposed&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;hoax&#x20;by&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;participants&#x2e;&#x20;References&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;monster&#x20;in&#x20;Loch&#x20;Ness&#x20;date&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;565&#x20;AD&#x2e;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Keystone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Find dat big boi': 24K pledge to storm Loch Ness the day after viral Area 51 raid is scheduled</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-tries-to-abduct-child-mowing-lawn-in-suburbs-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man tries to abduct child mowing lawn in suburbs, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-details-emerge-after-teen-beaten-in-chicago-everyone-involved-will-be-brought-to-justice-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/girl%20beat%20up%202_1563929256919.jpg_7543381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New details emerge after teen beaten in Chicago: 'Everyone involved will be brought to justice'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-guilty-in-murder-of-congressman-danny-davis-grandson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dijae&#x20;Banks&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Cook&#x20;County&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Corrections" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman guilty in murder of Congressman Danny Davis' grandson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-aldermen-approve-reforms-proposed-by-new-mayor-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/mayor%20lori%20lightfoot_1561162518313.jpg_7431574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/mayor%20lori%20lightfoot_1561162518313.jpg_7431574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/mayor%20lori%20lightfoot_1561162518313.jpg_7431574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/mayor%20lori%20lightfoot_1561162518313.jpg_7431574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/mayor%20lori%20lightfoot_1561162518313.jpg_7431574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago aldermen approve reforms proposed by new mayor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 