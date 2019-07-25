< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Federal government to resume capital punishment, schedule executions Federal government to resume capital punishment, schedule executions <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 08:14PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-420334447"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 09:39PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 09:42PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420334447-420361620" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS)</strong> - For the first time in 16 years, the federal government will resume executing inmates on death row. </p><p>Attorney General William Barr announced five convicted federal inmates will be put to death, starting as early as December.</p><p>It's been since 2003 that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has executed a death row inmate, but in making this announcement, Barr says the decision is about justice for the victims.</p><p>Jeff Cramer, managing director at Berkeley Research Group, was a former federal prosecutor who successfully tried a death penalty case, in 2006. He says at the federal level, the chance of being wrongly-convicted on death row is much lower.</p><p>"A lot of states, certainly Illinois, won't even pursue a death penalty case, so the federal system now has gone one step more: prosecuting them and then actually carrying through on the process itself," Cramer said.</p><p>Five convicted inmates now officially scheduled to be executed by lethal injection. In announcing the decision to resume executions, Barr said, "The Justice Department upholds the rule of law and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."</p><p>Cramer said he feels confident the system will be "up and running" within a year from now.</p><p>"While nothing is guaranteed, I think it can be confidently said that someone in the federal system, someone whose been prosecuted in the federal system in a death penalty case, has been looked at numerous times to ensure the person is indeed guilty," Cramer said.</p><p>But unlike the cocktail of three drugs previously used, Barr says the Bureau of Prisons will now be using a single drug called "Pentobarbital."</p><p>"That drug is more plentifully available, so that whole problem of securing the actual drugs is no longer a problem," Cramer said.</p><p>Since 1988 only three federal inmates have been executed in the United States.</p><p>The first execution is scheduled to happen at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., on December 9.</p> More National Stories

Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake, because Amazon shopping is her favorite thing
By Hyeji Suh
Posted Jul 25 2019 05:09PM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 06:36PM CDT
It's no secret that Amazon has transformed online shopping for the better. src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Husband_surprises_Amazon_loving_wife_wit_0_7549304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Husband_surprises_Amazon_loving_wife_wit_0_7549304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Husband_surprises_Amazon_loving_wife_wit_0_7549304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Husband_surprises_Amazon_loving_wife_wit_0_7549304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Husband_surprises_Amazon_loving_wife_wit_0_7549304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man surprised his wife with a birthday cake that looks exactly like her favorite Amazon box." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake, because Amazon shopping is her favorite thing
By Hyeji Suh
Posted Jul 25 2019 05:09PM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 06:36PM CDT
It's no secret that Amazon has transformed online shopping for the better. With fast shipping and delivery, it has become a fan-favorite in many households.</p><p>Emily McGuire is similarly a proud Amazon shopper. The photographer, says she receives, on average, two to three "lovely brown Amazon boxes" per week — and gets giddy over each and every one of them.</p><p>So, her husband Mac knew exactly what kind of birthday present would bring her that same joy.</p> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jasmine_Anderson_charged_with_second_deg_0_7549153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jasmine_Anderson_charged_with_second_deg_0_7549153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jasmine_Anderson_charged_with_second_deg_0_7549153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jasmine_Anderson_charged_with_second_deg_0_7549153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jasmine_Anderson_charged_with_second_deg_0_7549153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jasmine Anderson, 24, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder after she brought her already-dead 5-year-old daughter to the ER, claiming the child had been in a car accident." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div Mom charged with murder after taking dead daughter, 5, to the ER and claiming she was in car crash
By Colleen Killingsworth
Posted Jul 25 2019 03:47PM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 06:18PM CDT
A Louisiana woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter on July 17, according to the Alexandria Police Department. </p><p>On the afternoon of July 17, Jasmine Anderson, 24, brought her daughter, Audrey Lynn Chelette, to a local emergency room, claiming that the girl had sustained a neck injury from a car crash, according to police. </p><p>Doctors determined that the girl was dead upon arrival, and detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene to begin an investigation into her death. </p> Woman surprises her father by clearing his child support balance
Posted Jul 25 2019 03:56PM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 10:01PM CDT
A woman put her father in tears after giving him a surrpise he would never forget.</p><p>Tyanah Morris recorded her father's reaction after she gave him a notice indicating that he would no longer have to pay backdated child support. The video has since been viewed 3 million times on Twitter and retweeted 22,000 times. </p><p>"My mom put him on it when I was really young," Morris told FOX 26. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-13-reported-missing-from-northwest-side" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lindsey&#x20;Rea&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Girl, 13, reported missing from Northwest Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/federal-government-to-resume-capital-punishment-schedule-executions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Federal government to resume capital punishment, schedule executions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/watchdog-reports-hundreds-of-sexual-misconduct-complaints-at-cps" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;alamosbasement&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watchdog reports hundreds of sexual misconduct complaints at CPS</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bears/bears-qb-mitchell-trubisky-assumes-the-low-key-approach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mitchell&#x20;Trubisky&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Bears&#x20;participates&#x20;in&#x20;warm-ups&#x20;before&#x20;a&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Vikings&#x20;at&#x20;Soldier&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;November&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Jonathan&#x20;Daniel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky assumes the low-key approach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/hit-and-run-driver-critically-injures-teen-bicyclist-in-ravenswood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hit-and-run driver critically injures teen bicyclist in Ravenswood</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 