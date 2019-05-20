< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida couple left veteran, 82, suicidal after emptying his bank account, police say

Posted May 20 2019 03:22PM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 03:23PM CDT Posted May 20 2019 03:22PM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 03:23PM CDT

FOX NEWS - A Florida woman and her boyfriend were arrested last week for scamming an 82-year-old veteran out of his life savings to fuel their drug habit after the man told a crisis line he wanted to kill himself over his empty bank account, authorities said.

Jessica Henry, 31, and Gregory Dushan, 28, coerced more than $50,000, along with property, from the U.S. Coast Guard veteran, DeLand police said in a news release. target="_blank">news release</a></strong>. The couple allegedly spent more than $500 of the money on drugs daily.</p> <p>The 82-year-old victim called the Veterans Crisis Center and told the agency that his bank account had a negative balance and he felt the only solution was to end his life, the release said. The center immediately called police.</p> <p>The victim, who hasn’t been identified, told officers that he first met Henry about three years ago. He started giving the woman money after she claimed she wasn’t able to feed her children and didn’t have transportation to take them to school, the release said.</p> <p>Henry contacted the victim again six months ago, claiming she needed $350 a day to pay for urine tests as part of her probation for a recent arrest, <strong><a href="https://www.clickorlando.com/news/deland-couple-accused-of-exploring-50000-from-82-year-old-veteran" target="_blank">WKMG-TV reported</a></strong>, citing an arrest report. Dushan, pretending to be Henry's probation officer, also called the victim daily to demand between $150 and $1,000.</p> <p>Dushan threated to seize the victim’s car and throw him in jail if the demands weren’t met, police said. The veteran eventually gave his car to Dushan. Police said they have since recovered the vehicle.</p> <p>Henry and Dushan were charged with exploiting an elderly person between amounts of $20,000 and $100,000. Dushan was separately charged with impersonating a correction/probation officer. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 2 teen girls at Penncrest gave student drink mixed with urine, toilet water</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 12:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 01:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating after they say two 15-year-old girls gave another teenage student a drink mixed with urine and toilet water at Penncrest High School.</p><p>The incident allegedly occured on May 7. Pennsylvania State Police say they were notified of the incident by the victim four days later.</p><p>Police say the victim, also 15 years old, has since been ill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/5th-migrant-child-dies-after-detention-by-border-patrol-1-1" title="5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/25/border-patrol_1453755715665_760874_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/25/border-patrol_1453755715665_760874_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/25/border-patrol_1453755715665_760874_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/25/border-patrol_1453755715665_760874_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/25/border-patrol_1453755715665_760874_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 11:28AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 11:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - The U.S. government says a 16-year-old teenager from Guatemala died Monday at a Border Patrol station in South Texas, becoming the fifth death of a migrant child since December.</p><p>U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that Border Patrol apprehended the teenager in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley on May 13. The agency says the teenager was found unresponsive this morning during a welfare check.</p><p>The agency did not say why the teenager had been detained for a week but said he was "due for placement" in a facility for youth operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/child-hit-by-car-in-sarasota-county" title="Boy, 9, riding bike to school passes away after being hit by truck, troopers say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/FHP__Charges_may_be_filed_against_driver_0_7292138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/FHP__Charges_may_be_filed_against_driver_0_7292138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/FHP__Charges_may_be_filed_against_driver_0_7292138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/FHP__Charges_may_be_filed_against_driver_0_7292138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/FHP__Charges_may_be_filed_against_driver_0_7292138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A memorial grows in Sarasota where just a 9-year-old boy lost his life while riding his bike to school Monday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy, 9, riding bike to school passes away after being hit by truck, troopers say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 07:55AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 02:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 9-year-old boy was heading to school on his bicycle when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck, troopers said.</p><p>The crash occurred before 8 a.m. Monday at Webber Street and Nodosa Drive, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The truck was heading northbound on Nodosa Drive while the siblings were both on their bicycle traveling west on Webber Street. </p><p>Troopers said the brother, Roman Miller, and his older sister, a fifth-grader, came to a crosswalk at the intersection. The driver of the black pickup truck stopped and allowed the sister to cross, but hit Roman who was traveling behind her. Officials said the Roman was dragged under the truck and later died from his injuries. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/american-style-company-launches-jacksonville-jort-jeado-denim-swimwear"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The clothing company Shinesty is offering the “Jeado” and “Jacksonville Jort” for men and “Jeankini” for women. (Photo Courtesy: Shinesty)" title="THUMB 20190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'American style': Company launches denim swimwear just in time before summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lori-lightfoot-takes-oath-as-chicago-mayor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY-Lori-Lightfoot-inauguration_1558374682824_7291359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lori Lightfoot celebrates after being sworn in as Mayor of Chicago during a ceremony at the Wintrust Arena on May 20, 2019 in Chicago. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-Lori-Lightfoot-inauguration_1558374682824.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lori Lightfoot takes oath as Chicago mayor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/us-naval-academy-herndon-monument-climb-class-of-2022"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/20/naval2_1558378656942_7291798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Plebes participate in the 2019 Herndon Monument climb at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Monday, May 20, 2019." title="WTTG Herndon Climb 52019-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022 completes annual Herndon Monument climb</h3> </a> </li> <li b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-delivers-on-reform-pledge" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20lori%20lightfoot_1558385958131.jpg_7292283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20lori%20lightfoot_1558385958131.jpg_7292283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20lori%20lightfoot_1558385958131.jpg_7292283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20lori%20lightfoot_1558385958131.jpg_7292283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20lori%20lightfoot_1558385958131.jpg_7292283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers on reform pledge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-selling-drugs-in-fatal-st-charles-overdose" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jose%20Charles_1558384406661.jpg_7292220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jose%20Charles_1558384406661.jpg_7292220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jose%20Charles_1558384406661.jpg_7292220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jose%20Charles_1558384406661.jpg_7292220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jose%20Charles_1558384406661.jpg_7292220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with selling drugs in fatal St. Charles overdose</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-trying-to-identify-suburban-robbery-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/11e_1558384238144_7292213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/11e_1558384238144_7292213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/11e_1558384238144_7292213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/11e_1558384238144_7292213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/11e_1558384238144_7292213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Downers&#x20;Grove&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police trying to identify suburban robbery suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/florida-couple-left-veteran-82-suicidal-after-emptying-his-bank-account-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/henry-dushan-sbs_1558383660304_7291898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/henry-dushan-sbs_1558383660304_7291898_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/henry-dushan-sbs_1558383660304_7291898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/henry-dushan-sbs_1558383660304_7291898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/henry-dushan-sbs_1558383660304_7291898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida couple left veteran, 82, suicidal after emptying his bank account, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/american-style-company-launches-jacksonville-jort-jeado-denim-swimwear" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;clothing&#x20;company&#x20;Shinesty&#x20;is&#x20;offering&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Jeado&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Jacksonville&#x20;Jort&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;for&#x20;men&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Jeankini&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;for&#x20;women&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Shinesty&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'American style': Company launches denim swimwear just in time before summer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 