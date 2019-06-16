< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gigantic power outage leaves over 20 million in the dark data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/candles_1560716508148_7403852_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/candles_1560716508148_7403852_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/candles_1560716508148_7403852_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/candles_1560716508148_7403852_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Candles during a power outage" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Candles during a power outage</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412978406-412978234" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/candles_1560716508148_7403852_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/candles_1560716508148_7403852_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/candles_1560716508148_7403852_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/candles_1560716508148_7403852_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/candles_1560716508148_7403852_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Candles during a power outage" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Candles during a power outage</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> Posted Jun 16 2019 03:24PM CDT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - A massive blackout left tens of millions of people without electricity in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay on Sunday after an unexplained failure in the neighboring countries' interconnected power grid. Authorities were working frantically to restore power, but by mid-afternoon nearly half of Argentina's 44 million people were still in the dark. </p><p>Voters cast ballots by the light of cell phones in gubernatorial elections in Argentina. Public transportation halted, shops closed and patients dependent on home medical equipment were urged to go to hospitals with generators. </p><p>"I was just on my way to eat with a friend, but we had to cancel everything. There's no subway, nothing is working," said Lucas Acosta, a 24-year-old Buenos Aires resident. "What's worse, today is Father's Day. I've just talked to a neighbor and he told me his sons won't be able to meet him."</p><p>By mid-afternoon, power had been restored to most of Uruguay's 3 million people. But in Argentina, only 56% of the nation's grid was back up and running as of 3:30 p.m. local time, Energy Minister Gustavo Lopetegui told a news conference. </p><p>"This is an extraordinary event that should have never happened," Energy Minister Gustavo Lopetegui said. "It's very serious."</p><p>He said the cause of the massive outage was still under investigation and that workers were working to restore electricity nationwide by the end of the day.</p><p>Argentina's power grid is generally known for being in a state of disrepair, with substations and cables that were insufficiently upgraded as power rates remained largely frozen for years. </p><p>An Argentine independent energy expert said that systemic operational and design errors played a role in the power grid's collapse. </p><p>"A localized failure like the one that occurred should be isolated by the same system," said Raul Bertero, president of the Center for the Study of Energy Regulatory Activity in Argentina. "The problem is known and technology and studies (exist) to avoid it." </p><p>The country's energy secretary said the blackout occurred around 7 a.m. local time when a key interconnection system collapsed.</p><p>Argentine energy company Edesur said on Twitter that the failure originated at an electricity transmission point between the power stations in Yacyreta and Salto Grande in the country's northeast.</p><p>Uruguay's energy company UTE said the failure in the Argentine system cut power to all of Uruguay at one point and blamed the collapse on a "flaw in the Argentine network." In Paraguay, rural communities in the south, near the border with Argentina and Uruguay, were also without power.</p><p>In Argentina, only the southernmost province of Tierra del Fuego was unaffected because it is not connected to the country's main power grid. </p><p>Brazilian and Chilean officials said their countries had not been affected. </p><p>Many residents of Argentina and Uruguay said the size of the outage was unprecedented in recent history. </p><p>"I've never seen something like this," said Silvio Ubermann, a taxi driver in the Argentine capital. "Never such a large blackout in the whole country."</p><p>Several Argentine provinces had elections for governor on Sunday, which proceeded with voters using their phone screens and built-in flashlights to illuminate their ballots. </p><p>"This is the biggest blackout in history, I don't remember anything like this in Uruguay," said Valentina Gimenez, a resident of the capital, Montevideo. She said her biggest concern was that electricity be restored in time to watch the national team play in the Copa America football tournament Sunday evening. </p><p>Since taking office, Argentine President Mauricio Macri has said that gradual austerity measures were needed to revive the country's struggling economy. He has cut red tape and tried to reduce the government's budget deficit by ordering job cuts and reducing utility subsidies, which he maintained was necessary to recuperate lost revenue due to years-long mismanagement of the electricity sector.</p><p>According to the Argentine Institute for Social Development, an average family in Argentina still pays 20 times less for electricity than similar households in neighboring countries. </p><p>The subsidies were a key part of the electricity policy of President Nestor Kirchner's 2003-2007 administration and the presidency of Kirchner's wife and successor, Cristina Fernandez in 2007-2015. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Target recalls toddler boots due to choking hazard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 02:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 03:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Target has issued a recall for a pair of toddler boots due to a choking hazard.</p><p>The recall covers the Cat & Jack "Lilia" toddler unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12 as the horn on the unicorn's head on the boots can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children.</p><p>11 consumers have reported the horn detaching, but no injuries have been reported so far.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bernie-sanders-pushes-for-drastic-change-to-us-economy-we-need-a-political-revolution-" title="Bernie Sanders pushes for drastic change to US economy: 'We need a political revolution'" data-articleId="412971449" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bernie Sanders pushes for drastic change to US economy: 'We need a political revolution'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 12:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 02:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is in full force with his push for democratic socialism as he looks to increase support for his 2020 presidential campaign, and is calling for a "political revolution" in the United States.</p><p>Days after an address at George Washington University in which he rolled out his platform, Sanders brought his message of income equality to "Fox News Sunday."</p><p>"If we're going to bring about real change in this country ... we need fundamental change. We need a political revolution," Sanders told host Chris Wallace.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/prince-harry-meghan-markle-share-new-photo-of-archie-for-father-s-day" title="Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share new photo of Archie for Father's Day" data-articleId="412953203" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share new photo of Archie for Father's Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 09:22AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 10:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LONDON (FOX 5 DC) - Sunday is Prince Harry's first Father's Day as a parent, and he's letting the whole world know.</p><p>The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, posted a new photo of their son Archie to Instagram on Sunday.</p><p>Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces. The Father's Day post on Instagram is one of Archie's first photos shared in public.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 